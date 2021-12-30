New Year’s Eve plans canceled? Here are some ways to ring in the New Year

If the resurgence of COVID-19 has scrapped your plans for a large New Year’s Eve party, or you’re opting for a safer way to celebrate, here are some ideas on how to welcome in the New Year.
1. Go to First Night
If you’re looking for an outdoor event to safely celebrate the New Year, check out First Night Boston, which boasts an impressive lineup of fireworks, ice sculptures, a parade, and a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers.
Looking to get out of the city? See an ice skating performance and watch the fireworks at Patriot Place’s First Night Celebration. For information, click here.
2. Bake some cookies
No celebration is truly complete without dessert. If you’re looking for a sweet way to welcome in 2022, try your hand at baking these four kinds of cookies. It’ll keep you busy and who knows? Maybe you’ll pick up some new skills.
If cookies aren’t your thing, greet the New Year with easy chocolate-cinnamon swirl buns.
3. Order takeout
Looking to take a break from the kitchen? Lucky for you we’ve gathered a selection of local restaurants that offer dine-in, delivery, and takeout options, whether you’re celebrating alone or with others. Be sure to check with restaurants ahead of time for their hours, which may be impacted by COVID.
Check out Clover Food Lab for a build-your-own bruschetta kit or enjoy a soy-marinated Peking duck from Weco.
4. Go to the movies/watch TV at home
Take yourself or your loved ones on a date to the movies and catch up on some new films. Not sure what to watch? Our critics have plenty of recommendations.
Check out “A Journal for Jordan” if you’re looking for a good cry, or maybe “The Matrix Resurrections” if you’re a Keanu Reeves fan.
For those not feeling comfortable enough to venture out, trade your movie theater seat for a comfy couch. We’ve rounded up 10 classic New Year’s Eve sitcom episodes and how to watch them as the clock approaches midnight.
5. Listen to some classics and have your own dance party
From Aerosmith to James Taylor to Donna Summer, get ready to dance the night away with these iconic Massachusetts-bred artists’ New Year’s Eve performances. Put on your dancing shoes and say “hello” to the new year in style.
Isolating or quarantined?
If you’re stuck in quarantine for New Year’s Eve, fret not, we’ve got some suggestions for you, too. We asked several public health experts to weigh in with their suggestions on a few (healthy) ways to pass the time in quarantine.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.