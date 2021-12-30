New Year’s Eve plans canceled? Here are some ways to ring in the New Year

If you’re looking for an outdoor event to safely celebrate the New Year, check out First Night Boston , which boasts an impressive lineup of fireworks, ice sculptures, a parade, and a wide range of local musicians, artists, and performers.

If the resurgence of COVID-19 has scrapped your plans for a large New Year’s Eve party, or you’re opting for a safer way to celebrate, here are some ideas on how to welcome in the New Year.

Looking to get out of the city? See an ice skating performance and watch the fireworks at Patriot Place’s First Night Celebration. For information, click here.

Advertisement

A couple paused to take in the lights in the park across from the Boston Harbor Garage on New Year's Eve in 2020. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

2. Bake some cookies

No celebration is truly complete without dessert. If you’re looking for a sweet way to welcome in 2022, try your hand at baking these four kinds of cookies. It’ll keep you busy and who knows? Maybe you’ll pick up some new skills.

If cookies aren’t your thing, greet the New Year with easy chocolate-cinnamon swirl buns.

Gingerbread cookies. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

3. Order takeout

Looking to take a break from the kitchen? Lucky for you we’ve gathered a selection of local restaurants that offer dine-in, delivery, and takeout options, whether you’re celebrating alone or with others. Be sure to check with restaurants ahead of time for their hours, which may be impacted by COVID.

Check out Clover Food Lab for a build-your-own bruschetta kit or enjoy a soy-marinated Peking duck from Weco.

Row 34 offers a pairing of Krug champagne and caviar for one night only as part of its New Year's Eve special. Emily Hagen

4. Go to the movies/watch TV at home

Take yourself or your loved ones on a date to the movies and catch up on some new films. Not sure what to watch? Our critics have plenty of recommendations.

Check out “A Journal for Jordan” if you’re looking for a good cry, or maybe “The Matrix Resurrections” if you’re a Keanu Reeves fan.

Advertisement

For those not feeling comfortable enough to venture out, trade your movie theater seat for a comfy couch. We’ve rounded up 10 classic New Year’s Eve sitcom episodes and how to watch them as the clock approaches midnight.

"The One With The Routine" episode of "Friends" aired Dec. 16, 1999. Pictured from left: David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

5. Listen to some classics and have your own dance party

From Aerosmith to James Taylor to Donna Summer, get ready to dance the night away with these iconic Massachusetts-bred artists’ New Year’s Eve performances. Put on your dancing shoes and say “hello” to the new year in style.

Singer Donna Summer, known as the "Queen of Disco," performs during the David Foster and Friends concert at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2010 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller

Isolating or quarantined?

If you’re stuck in quarantine for New Year’s Eve, fret not, we’ve got some suggestions for you, too. We asked several public health experts to weigh in with their suggestions on a few (healthy) ways to pass the time in quarantine.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.