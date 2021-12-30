fb-pixel Skip to main content

Podcast: Meet the Globe Rhode Island team

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated December 30, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Members of the Globe Rhode Island team, from left: Dan McGowan, Amanda Milkovits, Lylah M. Alphonse, Carlos Munoz, Ed Fitzpatrick, and Brian Amaral at an event at the Venture Cafe in Providence, R.I., in Sept. 2021.
PROVIDENCE – The Globe’s Rhode Island team has been expanding rapidly in 2021, adding reporters and editors to help provide more in-depth coverage of politics, health care, business, education, crime, and lifestyle in the Ocean State.

Earlier this year, the team came together for an event with Venture Cafe at CIC Providence to discuss the Globe’s expansion in Rhode Island, meet readers, and talk about the important work they’re doing every day.

On the latest Rhode Island Report podcast, you can listen to a recording of that event and hear more about the Globe’s team in Rhode Island.

Hear more by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player below:

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

