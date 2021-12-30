R.I. correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Officer Richard Carchia joined the department in 2000 and worked at the Medium Security facility, according to a message sent to all Department of Corrections staff.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island correctional officer has died from complications of COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

“Whether he knew you or not, if you needed his help, he was there for you,” a colleague said in a comment relayed by the Department of Corrections Thursday. “He will be sorely missed.”

Carchia, 55, is the second Rhode Island correctional officer to die of COVID-19 complications. Lt. Russell Freeman died a year ago. Two inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston have also died of COVID-19.

Carchia lived in Smithfield and was originally from Warwick, the DOC said. He is survived by his wife Cindy and children Jillian, Raymond and Rayna, the Department of Corrections said. Colleagues described him as having a quiet demeanor and a helpful, genuine attitude.

“This is a terrible loss for all of us,” DOC Director Patricia Coyne-Fague said. “We will all keep Officer Carchia’s wife and family in our thoughts.”

The Department of Corrections did not disclose Carchia’s vaccination status.

