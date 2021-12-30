Rochester fire department set to donate fire truck to tornado-stricken fire crew in Kentucky

Rochester Fire is lending a helping hand to a fire crew in Cayce, Kentucky after the volunteer-led fire department was destroyed by tornadoes earlier this month — by donating a shiny red fire truck.

“The Rochester Fire Department is humbled and overwhelmed with the tremendous amount of support from our community, residents to businesses who have offered to assist us in getting this truck to its destination in Cayce, Kentucky,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The truck will be transported to Kentucky with the help of RYCO Excavating, a local construction business based in Middleborough, according to the post.