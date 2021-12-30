fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rochester fire department set to donate fire truck to tornado-stricken fire crew in Kentucky

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2021, 31 minutes ago
Rochester fire will donate a firetruck to crews in Cayce, Kentucky, which lost all its equipment in a tornado outbreak earlier this month.
Rochester Fire is lending a helping hand to a fire crew in Cayce, Kentucky after the volunteer-led fire department was destroyed by tornadoes earlier this month — by donating a shiny red fire truck.

“The Rochester Fire Department is humbled and overwhelmed with the tremendous amount of support from our community, residents to businesses who have offered to assist us in getting this truck to its destination in Cayce, Kentucky,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The truck will be transported to Kentucky with the help of RYCO Excavating, a local construction business based in Middleborough, according to the post.

More than 70 people were killed in Kentucky when the state was devastated by a slew of tornadoes on Dec. 10, as reported by the Globe.

WZTV Nashville reported on Dec. 15 that the Cayce fire department lost all of its equipment and four fire trucks to the tornadoes.

More updates are to come as the Rochester fire department works to move the truck to Cayce, according to the Facebook post.

