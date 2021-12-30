Three arrested in Hyde Park bank robbery

Two men and a teenage boy were arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.
The teller gave them an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They were arrested a short time later in the area of Harvard and Morton streets in Dorchester.. at 4:29 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Police said the three handed a bank teller a note saying they had a gun and demanded money.s
The teller gave them an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They were arrested a short time later in the area of Harvard and Morton Streets in Dorchester.
They are scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court, Boston police said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.