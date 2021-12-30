fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three arrested in Hyde Park bank robbery

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 30, 2021, 27 minutes ago

Two men and a teenage boy were arrested for allegedly robbing a bank in Hyde Park Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.

The teller gave them an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They were arrested a short time later in the area of Harvard and Morton Streets in Dorchester.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court, Boston police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

