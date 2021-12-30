Three years later, authorities continue to investigate brutal slaying in Cambridge park

Sixty-year-old Paul Wilson was found lying on a path under a streetlamp in Danehy Park the evening of Jan. 2, 2019, with severe head trauma. He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

A brutal attack in a Cambridge park that left a man dead remains unsolved nearly three years later, and authorities are renewing their request for anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities said they’ve made “some progress” in the time since his death, “including conducting forensic testing, investigating other similar incidents that have occurred in Cambridge and other communities and following up with individuals who have come forward following the attack,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a statement issued Wednesday.

A suspect has yet to be identified, they said.

“For this reason, today police and prosecutors are again asking anyone with any information related to this incident to contact law enforcement,” the statement said.

Wilson, who stood at 6 feet 6 inches, lived nearby and was known to frequently use the park. Investigators say Wilson had taken a Blue Bike to and from his job at IBM on the day he was attacked. He came home from work by arriving at Porter MBTA station and rode a Blue Bike home, parking it by his house on Sherman Street, authorities said. He then walked through the park.

At 6:58 p.m., Cambridge police responded to the park for a report of what appeared to be a body down on a paved path. When officers arrived, they found Wilson lying in a location that was visible from the parking lot. He was wearing shorts, a red winter coat, a winter hat, and gloves, authorities said.

In November last year, Wilson’s family announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3121.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.