Vaccinations, booster shots and 1,000 COVID rapid tests will be available at First Night celebration in Boston

Vaccinations will continue inside the Copley Boston Public Library branch after the 7 pm fireworks display until 11 p.m., officials said.

“From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., right at Copley Square near the BosTix booth people will be able to come and get vaccinated and boosted, even get kids vaccinated,” said Mayor Michelle Wu during a City Hall briefing. “And this is thanks to our partners” at the Whittier Street Health Center.

City officials on Thursday urged First Night Boston revelers to take precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said vaccinations, boosters, and rapid tests will be available at Friday’s annual downtown bash.

Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whitter Street, said 1,000 rapid tests will be available at First Night.

“We will give them out, until we run out of the supplies,” Williams said. “So our goal is to bring 1,000 kits to the event.”

Boston police Superintendent Gerard Bailey urged the public to behave appropriately during the festivities.

“The Boston Police Department will have a large police presence around the First Night celebrations,” Bailey said, adding that neighborhoods will see an increased presence as well. “Please do not consume alcohol or smoke marijuana in public. This is a family-friendly event. Please do not fly drones at any of the First Night celebrations, activities. Please dress accordingly for the expected weather conditions.”

Officials also urged visitors to use public transportation and said the T will stop collecting fares at 8 p.m. Friday.

"Please, if you see something, say something," Bailey said. "And we just want to wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year."









