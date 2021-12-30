Week of travel woes continue at Logan Airport as more than 60 flights canceled Thursday

JetBlue accounted for the majority of the cancellations at the Boston airport: the airline had scrapped 47 flights by 1 p.m., accounting for more than 70 percent of the total cancellations there. Nationwide, JetBlue had cancelled 175 flights.

By 1 p.m. Thursday, 65 flights arriving at or departing from Logan had been cancelled and 74 delayed, according to the website Flight Aware, which tracks flight cancellations. The early tally comes after 158 Logan flights were delayed and 46 cancelled Wednesday, piling onto a week of disruptions there that began last Thursday.

For the seventh day running, flight delays and cancellations snarled travel plans Thursday at Logan International Airport, as airlines continue to grapple with prolonged staffing shortages tied to COVID-19 that have led to thousands of grounded flights across the United States over the holidays.

The airline, along with Delta and United, said last week that the surging Omicron variant has caused staffing shortages and forced them to cancel flights. A company spokesman said via e-mail Thursday that JetBlue is “taking every step possible to minimize disruption from Omicron...”

“Like many businesses and organizations, we have seen a surge in the number of sick calls from Omicron,” the spokesman said. “We entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels we’ve had since the pandemic began and are using all resources available to cover our staffing needs. To give our customers give as much notice possible to make alternate plans and reaccommodate them on other flights, we are proactively reducing our schedule through January 13.”

Inclement weather has also played a role in some of the disarray at Logan, causing Cape Cod-headquartered Cape Air, which operates smaller aircraft, to cancel more than 40 of its flights on Saturday.

The CDC on Monday offered the pandemic-stricken airline industry a reprieve that could help ease staffing shortages when the agency cut in half the recommended length of time a person should isolate after getting COVID-19 — to five days. Airlines had previously called on the Biden administration to shorten the quarantine period to alleviate staffing issues.

The move comes as heavy travel is anticipated on Sunday, Jan. 2, as people return home after the holidays.

But JetBlue said Thursday that, while the new CDC guidance will help ease some staffing woes, more cancellations may be in the near future.

“While the new CDC guidelines should help get crew members back to work sooner, and our schedule reduction and other efforts will further ease day-of cancellations, we expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast – where most of our crew members are based – to continue to surge for the next week or two,” the spokesman said. “This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.”

Material from Globe wire reports was used.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.