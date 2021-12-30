Cases high but hospitalizations comparatively low, CDC says

Walensky said hospitalizations tend to lag behind infections by roughly two weeks. But she also noted that Omicron, which is now dominant nationwide, appears to cause milder symptoms, especially for vaccinated people.

The seven-day rolling average of newly reported infections is about 240,000, up by 60 percent from the previous week, she said, although hospitalizations rose by only 14 percent during the same period.

Coronavirus cases are soaring across the United States as the more transmissible Omicron variant spreads, but hospitalizations remain “comparatively low,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Wednesday.

Health officials in other countries also are renewing warnings about the pandemic amid a worldwide surge in cases. “The virus itself … will probably settle down into a pattern of transmission at low levels,” said Mike Ryan, a senior World Health Organization official. “But we’re certainly not there yet. This is going to be a bumpy road.”

Washington Post

CDC advises all travelers to avoid cruises

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that all travelers — even those who are vaccinated — should avoid cruises.

In a statement, the agency said cruise lines reported 5,013 COVID-19 cases on ships operating in US waters between Dec. 15 and 29, a massive increase from the 162 cases reported over the prior two weeks. The CDC escalated the travel health notice for cruising from level 3 to 4, its highest. Previously, the advice was that people who were not fully vaccinated or those at increased risk of severe illness should not cruise.

‘’This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,’’ the CDC said.

The update comes as 91 ships carrying passengers from US waters have reported cases over the past seven days and met the threshold for CDC investigation.

‘’The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose,’’ the agency said in its warning.

In a statement, the Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s update ‘’particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard’' and that most cases are mild or asymptomatic.

‘’While we are disappointed and disagree with the decision to single out the cruise industry — an industry that continues to go above and beyond compared to other sectors — CLIA and our ocean-going cruise line members remain committed to working collaboratively with the CDC in the interest of public health and safety,’’ the statement read.

Washington Post





South African data suggests Omicron peaked without spike in deaths

The South African government said Thursday that data from its health department suggested that the country had passed its Omicron peak without a major spike in deaths, offering cautious hope to other countries grappling with the variant.

“The speed with which the Omicron-driven fourth wave rose, peaked, and then declined has been staggering,” said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. “Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in another two. This Omicron wave is over in the city of Tshwane. It was a flash flood more than a wave.” The rise in deaths over the period was small, and in the last week, officials said, “marginal.”

Some scientists were quick to forecast the same pattern elsewhere.

“We’ll be in for a tough January, as cases will keep going up and peak, and then fall fast,” said Ali Mokdad, a University of Washington epidemiologist who is a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientist. While cases will still overwhelm hospitals, he said, he expects that the proportion of hospitalized cases will be lower than in earlier waves.

Omicron, bearing dozens of troubling mutations, was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November. It rapidly became dominant in South Africa, sending case counts skyrocketing to a pandemic peak averaging more than 23,000 cases a day by mid-December, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University.

As of last week, Omicron appeared in 95 percent of all new positive test samples that were genetically sequenced. It has spread to more than 100 countries, infecting previously vaccinated and previously infected people, and its proliferation has strained hospitals and thinned workforces in countries like the United States and Britain.

New York Times





Israel approves 4th dose for vulnerable people

JERUSALEM — Israel on Thursday approved a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, moving ahead of much of the world in taking a little-studied step to try to protect its most vulnerable against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The decision by health officials came more than a week after an advisory panel of Israeli experts recommended a fourth dose for people with weak immune systems, as well as for others at high risk, including those aged 60 and over and health workers.

The panel had acknowledged the uncertainties and lack of data surrounding both Omicron and the fourth dose but presented data indicating a significant waning of immunity in people aged 60 or older, who were the first to receive their third shots starting in August.

At a news conference on Thursday evening, Nachman Ash, the director general of Israel’s Ministry of Health, said the advisory panel’s recommendation had been partially accepted, and a fourth dose would be offered to those whose immune systems have been compromised by illness or treatments they are undergoing.

New York Times





Amtrak reducing schedule between New Year’s and Jan. 6

Amtrak said Thursday that it will reduce its schedule between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 6 as it battles bad weather in some parts of the country and a surge in coronavirus cases among its employees.

About two dozen trains on both its Northeast Corridor and long-distance routes will be affected.

“Amtrak regrets any inconvenience,” the railroad said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor changing conditions and will make any further adjustments as required.”

Amtrak says 97 percent of its workforce is vaccinated against the coronavirus, but it has seen an increase in positive cases in line with the surge around the country. The railroad had said earlier this week the surge wasn’t leading to cancellations.

Washington Post





NYC ball drop will proceed as planned

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York’s iconic ball drop in Times Square will go ahead as planned even as health officials urge the public to scale back large New Year’s Eve gatherings as coronavirus infections from the Omicron variant surge.

“Shutdowns are not the answer,” de Blasio said Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show.

The mayor, whose eight-year term ends when the ball drops at midnight Friday, said the decision to continue with festivities was made in concert with the city’s health advisers. The event has already been downsized and restricted: Revelers must be fully vaccinated and masked, while the number of attendees is limited to about a quarter of the usual size to allow for physical distancing. According to the city’s website, the Times Square ball drop draws an average of 58,000 people each Dec. 31.

The festivities, which are expected to draw about 15,000 people to midtown Manhattan, are the kinds of gatherings some health experts have urged people to avoid this year.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised people to be wary of larger events, saying small gatherings with vaccinated loved ones are safest.

“When you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year,” Fauci said this week in an interview with CNN.

Washington Post