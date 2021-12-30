Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term from 110 years to 10

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision Thursday on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was among several end-of-the-year commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who had planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.