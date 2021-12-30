Firefighters, police unions sue to block Boston’s vaccination mandate for city workers

Unions representing Boston firefighters and police sought in Superior Court on Thursday to block Mayor Michelle Wu’s planned vaccination mandate for city employees, arguing that the requirement would violate existing labor agreements and “overburden exhausted work forces,” officials said.

Boston Firefighters Local 718, the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society filed a petition for a temporary restraining order to halt the policy’s implementation, according to a statement from the firefighters union.

The mandate would require all city workers to have their first vaccine dose by Jan. 15 and their second dose by Feb. 15, unless they receive a medical or religious exemption. It does away with the option to instead be tested for COVID-19 weekly, which firefighters had requested during negotiations and want to see returned, according to the union.