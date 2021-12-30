Firefighters, police unions sue to block Boston’s vaccination mandate for city workers

Unions representing Boston firefighters and police sought in Superior Court on Thursday to block Mayor Michelle Wu’s planned vaccination mandate for city employees, arguing that the requirement would violate existing labor agreements and “overburden exhausted work forces,” officials said.
Boston Firefighters Local 718, the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society filed a petition for a temporary restraining order to halt the policy’s implementation, according to a statement from the firefighters union.
The mandate would require all city workers to have their first vaccine dose by Jan. 15 and their second dose by Feb. 15, unless they receive a medical or religious exemption. It does away with the option to instead be tested for COVID-19 weekly, which firefighters had requested during negotiations and want to see returned, according to the union.
Requiring vaccinations “not only violates Memoranda of Agreements executed by current and former administrations but will, if it is not enjoined, significantly reduce understaffed public safety agencies that are necessary to address public health response to the ongoing pandemic, will overburden exhausted work forces, and will significantly reduce the testing of employees at a time when testing should be increased if not maintained,” the union argued.
A city spokesperson said the Wu administration has acted properly in imposing the mandate.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the City has acted within its authority, and with the advice of public health officials, to require vaccination for all city workers, aligning our policy with that of the state and with public-serving employers across the country,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “This plan builds in appropriate time for compliance, and our expectation is that all of our city’s workforce will join us in protecting our communities by taking every action possible to end this pandemic.”
