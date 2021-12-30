Manhattan DA leaves office with one big case up in the air

As Vance, 67, leaves office at the end of this week, that inquiry is still unresolved. He will hand the investigation over to his successor, Alvin Bragg.

“I am committed to moving the case as far along in the decision-making as I can while I’m here,” he said.

NEW YORK — Much of the furniture had been hauled away. The walls were stripped bare. And the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., sat on a brown leather couch in his eighth-floor office this month, considering the last big question before him as his term neared its end: Would he decide whether to charge Donald Trump with a crime?

A Democrat who was only the fourth district attorney to hold the office in nearly 80 years, Vance chose not to seek reelection this year. He said he had promised his family he would not run again. “Twelve years is a long time to hold an office this volatile,” he said, adding, “It was time for me to write a new chapter in my life.”

The fate of the Trump inquiry, which could result in the first indictment of an American president, will help shape the public understanding of Vance’s tenure.

Asked how he might deal with criticism if the case is not resolved to people’s liking, Vance, who otherwise maintained a low-key congeniality during two recent interviews, grew animated.

“Look, I’ve been criticized for a lot,” he said. “Do I like it? No. But do I have to put it all in perspective? Yeah. And if you don’t put it in perspective, you’ll shoot yourself. Because people are passionate and they’re angry, and people have only gotten more divided and more angry in the last five or six years than they ever were before.”

In his final weeks in office, Vance continued to push the Trump investigation forward. But the calendar was uncooperative, and the inquiry will not be resolved this year.

Vance said that, whatever his critics might think of the Trump case — or any of his other actions — his conscience was clear.

“I know what we did, I know why we did it and at the end of the day, that’s what I have to live with,” he said.

Before he took office in 2010, Vance had worked as a prosecutor for his predecessor, Robert Morgenthau, a titan of New York City law enforcement. Morgenthau, who died in 2019, made his reputation as a crime-fighter when prosecutors were still venerated figures.

Vance was handed a more complex task: to help reimagine the prosecutor’s role as crime dropped to record lows and the inequities of the justice system loomed larger than ever before.

Vance instituted a less sweeping, more precise approach to addressing gang and gun violence. He stopped prosecuting certain low-level misdemeanors, including marijuana possession, fare evasion and, earlier this year, prostitution.

He moved his office into the digital age, using data to inform decisions. He started a cybercrime unit and used hundreds of millions of dollars from settlements with big banks to fund programs that he argued would make the city safer.

While some of Vance’s ideas seemed cutting-edge in 2010, he was overtaken in his appetite for change by his peers in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, and nearby in Brooklyn, where elected prosecutors enacted more lenient policies, and in some cases spoke more forcefully about the harms of harsh prosecution.

“As we progressed in how we think about the best ways to keep communities safe and how to rethink the way prosecution works, he and his office simply could not keep up,” said Janos Marton, who fought to reduce incarceration in New York and briefly competed in the race to succeed Vance. “That’s really the story of his tenure.”

Vance’s successor, Bragg, is a former federal prosecutor. The plans Bragg has committed to, which include lengthening the list of low-level crimes that will not be prosecuted and placing a renewed focus on accountability for law enforcement, put him in line with other newly elected prosecutors.

Vance said he is hopeful about Bragg’s policies but is not convinced that they will be effective in reducing crime, particularly in the face of a sharp rise in murders and shootings that began last summer.

“Alvin Bragg is a smart, experienced former prosecutor who I believe cares about public safety as much as anybody,” he said. “It remains to be seen whether going leaps and bounds further than we have gone in our time will result in continued lower crime rates.”

Vance’s conviction integrity unit, his critics say, exemplifies his strengths and failings. Set up in 2010, it was one of the first such units in the country. It helped the office assess new cases, leading to dozens of post-arrest dismissals. And in November, its work led to the exoneration of two men who had spent 20 years in prison for the 1965 murder of Malcolm X.

But the unit has been criticized for having done far less than it could have. Bragg, while campaigning in the Democratic primary, said it appeared to exist “in name only” and vowed to start a new one explicitly devoted to freeing the wrongfully convicted.

Bragg will be the first Black Manhattan district attorney, and critics of the office hope he will address the harms they say it does to Black people, who continue to be prosecuted disproportionately. Public defenders who faced Vance’s prosecutors and assistant district attorneys who worked for him said in interviews that his office still treated defendants harshly.