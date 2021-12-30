Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to be cleared for younger teens

U.S. regulators are planning to clear Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 booster shot for younger adolescents on Monday, expanding access at a time when researchers have found that an additional vaccine dose provides better protection against the widely circulating omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to grant emergency-use authorization for people ages 12 to 15 years old to receive a third dose of the messenger RNA vaccine, which Pfizer developed with partner BioNTech SE, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A booster shot is also expected to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 who have immune deficiencies, the newspaper said.