Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safe for children aged 5 to 11, CDC data show

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine caused mostly mild side effects for children ages 5 to 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Results of a survey covering 30,000 children who each received two shots, show adverse reactions were similar to those seen in clinical trials, the CDC said. The phone survey, called v-safe, found the most frequent reactions were injection site pain, fatigue and headache.

Another CDC database called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, found that of 8 million doses given, there were 11 verified reports of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that has been seen in teens and young adults, particularly males who received a higher dose of the vaccine. Seven of the 11 recovered and four were improving, the CDC said. The data is based on reports from parents, doctors and vaccine manufacturers.