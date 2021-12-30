Record December snow in West brings major drought relief, hope for 2022

As of Tuesday, dire drought conditions have also drastically eased across the West, especially in California. More than half the state is under severe drought — a major improvement from last week when around 80 percent of the state suffered from the more severe ‘’extreme’' and ‘’exceptional’' drought levels.

Statewide snow water equivalent, or the amount of water found in snowpack, is now 159 percent of normal, after dipping to just 15 percent of normal in early December. Much of the state is now well above normal for the water year to date, and reservoir levels are rising.

It’s been a record-breaking December for snow in California, as a series of winter storms have blasted the state in the past few weeks. Experts say a big water year, along with real drought recovery, is possible if storms continue in the coming months.

‘’The December snow is exactly what was needed to begin to get California out of the current drought,’’ Dan McEvoy, a climatologist and assistant research professor at the Desert Research Institute and the Western Regional Climate Center in Reno, Nev., wrote in an e-mail.

The US Drought Monitor said conditions may improve even more in the coming weeks from the heavy December precipitation. The wet pattern is also slated to continue as 2022 kicks off. However, McEvoy noted that there is still a ways to go to develop the full Sierra snowpack, which typically peaks in late March.

In the meantime, snow continues to pile up in the Sierra Nevada, a particularly bright spot in the West and a welcome shift from the wildfires and shrinking reservoirs that dominated the headlines this summer. Some locations have seen nearly 12 feet of snow since Dec. 21.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab, located at Donner Pass, had recorded 210 inches of snow this December as of Wednesday, shattering the previous record for December of 179 inches, set in 1970.

‘’Anytime we break one of these snowfall records, it’s quite a big deal, especially because we are seeing a trend with climate change of our snowfall decreasing,’’ said Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the snow lab, which is run by the University of California at Berkeley.

‘’If we consider just precipitation (not snow) we are actually on track with water year 2017 in northern California which is incredible to think about,’’ he wrote. That year was the wettest water year on record for the northern Sierra.

The northern half of the state is not the only part seeing extraordinary snow and rain. Some locations in Southern California have exceeded 20 inches of precipitation in December alone, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego, with another storm impacting the region this week.

‘’The recent December storms, along with the earlier storm in October, have offered an exceptional start to the water year, adding to California’s seasonal snowpack as well as additional runoff to our parched streams and reservoirs,’’ Elizabeth Whitmore of the California Department of Water Resources wrote in an e-mail.

Just a few weeks ago, most of the West was in a ‘’snow drought,’’ which can develop after persistent dry weather or warmer temperatures that bring rain instead of snow or melt existing snow.

‘’Autumn 2021 ended with a warm and dry November for much of the West, leaving little snowpack in the mountains to start the climatological winter in December,’’ according to a report from the National Integrated Drought Information System.

But cold December storms have changed that picture dramatically.

‘’A lot of attention is on California right now, but storms the past two weeks have really improved conditions across the whole West,’’ McEvoy said.

Major improvements have occurred in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, and in Utah, Idaho, and Colorado, he noted.

The Upper Colorado River Basin, a key water source region for the West, has also seen substantial gains, jumping from just 75 percent of normal in mid-December to 115 percent on Dec. 29. However, McEvoy cautions that it will take several years in a row of above-normal precipitation to have an impact on the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Weather offices are warning that another storm is possible for California next week, and cool, wet conditions are favored for a broad swath of the West in early January.

Despite the tremendous start to the winter, what happens in January through early spring will be critical for drought recovery in California and the West.

‘’While this is a great start to the water year and much needed, we still have the remainder of our wettest months historically ahead of us,’’ said Whitmore of the California Department of Water Resources. ‘’It is crucial that we get rain and snow during those months to truly ease drought impacts.’’