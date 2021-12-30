Rising COVID-19 cases among Wellesley student athletes prompted school officials to suspend winter sports season

“We’re really hoping this is going to be relatively short term,” said David Lussier, the district’s superintendent. “But, a priority for us is really protecting the start of school on Monday. We want to make sure as many of our students [as possible]... can return. And given the sharp number of cases, we felt like this was the most prudent short term decision to make.”

Since Dec. 25, some 26 student athletes across seven different teams have tested positive for the virus outside of the school’s weekly testing program, administrators said, piling on to a district-wide uptick in cases officials there believe is driven by the swirling Omicron variant.

Wellesley Public Schools on Wednesday temporarily suspended its winter sports season, citing a dramatic rise in positive Covid-19 tests among athletics team members in the days following the Christmas holiday.

The move comes after the district recorded 49 positive tests in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 23, the last day of school before the winter break, according to the district’s Covid-19 data dashboard. On Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, the district recorded 17 and 15 new cases respectively, 58 percent of which were among students at the high school.

Those case totals were some of the highest the district has seen since the pandemic began, Lussier said, and administrators opted to suspend the athletics season after consulting with Wellesley’s health department.

Until cases subside and administrators and Wellesley health officials agree it’s safe to resume the season, all practices, games, and team events are cancelled, though the district is hoping to reschedule. Lussier said the high school’s hockey teams, basketball teams, and boys wrestling and swim and dive teams have accounted for the majority of the cases.

The outbreak at Wellesley schools is perhaps a demonstration of just how transmissible the Omicron variant is, Lussier said, as the district has made a strong effort to enforce mask-wearing and appropriate social distancing protocols.

“I think what we’re seeing is that this variant is so much more transmissible than any of its predecessors, that that coupled with more indoor activity, especially with athletics, is sort of a perfect storm,” he said.

Classes are scheduled to resume at Wellesley schools on Monday, and administrators are hoping they’ve done enough to prevent the outbreak from reaching more students, Lussier said. All staff members at the district will receive a rapid antigen COVID-19 test on Sunday, a result of the state’s move Thursday to secure 200,000 of the tests for districts across the Commonwealth.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.