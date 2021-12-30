Two CDC reports indicate COVID vaccines rarely lead to problems in younger children

Those encouraging assessments came as the pandemic continued to set records for infections around the world, and a populace weary of nearly two years of vigilance negotiated another holiday season marked by disruption and tightening restrictions. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the global tally of new coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million per day on average.

In a pair of reports that could allay parents nervous about their children receiving the coronavirus vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released one study Thursday that found few side affects among children receiving Pfizer shots, and a second finding that nearly all children who became seriously ill had not been fully vaccinated.

Thursday saw another day of widespread flight cancellations at airports around the country during a holiday week with millions of people on the move. Amtrak said it too is forced to cancel some train trips in the coming days, in part because of rising infections among its workforce.

And the CDC itself on Thursday warned of another mode of travel: cruise ships. In a strongly worded advisory, the agency on Thursday raised its COVID-19 warning level for cruise ships to the highest level — 4 — and bluntly said to “Avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status.”

The move came as the number of outbreaks on ships has grown in recent weeks, causing some ports to turn away ships. Last week, dozens of people on a Royal Caribbean International ship tested positive after it set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and a Carnival Cruise Line ship returned to Miami on Sunday after positive tests among “a small number on board.”

Still, amid the toll of grim news, there were encouraging developments.

In South Africa, among the first places to detect the wildly contagious Omicron variant, the government on Thursday said data from its health department suggested that the country had passed the peak of its current surge without a major spike in deaths, offering cautious hope to other countries grappling with the variant.

Overall case counts have been falling for two weeks, now down to an average of less than 11,500 a day. Confirmed cases declined in all provinces except Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the data showed, and there was a drop in hospitalizations in all provinces except Western Cape.

But there are caveats. The case figures might have been distorted by reduced testing during the holiday season. And many people in the most affected area had some measure of immunity, either from vaccination, prior infection or both, that might have protected them from serious illness.

However, research teams in South Africa, Scotland and England have found that omicron infections more often result in mild illness than earlier variants of the coronavirus, causing fewer hospitalizations.

And with the decline in cases, the government announced an end to a midnight-to-4 a.m. curfew, although gathering remain limited to 1,000 people indoors, with appropriate social distancing, and 2,000 people outdoors. Face coverings in public places are mandatory.

In the US, the federal Food and Drug Administration is expected on Monday to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, according to people familiar with the agency’s deliberations.

Regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and adults to seek an extra shot of Pfizer’s vaccine five months after receiving a second dose, instead of the current period of six months. A booster shot is also expected to be authorized for younger children, ages 5 to 11, with immune deficiencies.

For parents uneasy about their children receiving the vaccines, the two studies released Thursday by the CDC provides scientific solace.

More than 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to children 5 to 11 in the United States so far. But concerns about the unknowns of a new vaccine caused some parents to hesitate in allowing their children to be inoculated, including those who said they preferred to wait for the broader rollout to bring any rare problems to the surface.

By Dec. 19, roughly six weeks into the campaign to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds, the CDC said that it had received very few reports of serious problems. The agency evaluated reports received from doctors and members of the public, as well as survey responses from the parents or guardians of roughly 43,000 children in that age group.

Many of the surveyed children reported pain at the site of the shot, fatigue or a headache, especially after the second dose. Roughly 13 percent of those surveyed reported a fever after the second shot.

But reports of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that has been linked in rare cases to coronavirus vaccines, remained scarce. The CDC said there were 11 verified reports that had come in from doctors, vaccine manufacturers or other members of the public. Of those, seven children had recovered and four were recovering at the time of the report, the CDC said.

The CDC said that reporting rates for vaccine-related myocarditis appeared highest among boys and men ages 12 to 29.

A number of parents or doctors also reported instances of 5- to 11-year-olds receiving the incorrect, larger vaccine dose meant for older children and adults. The CDC said that those problems were “not unexpected” and that most such reports mentioned that the children experienced no problems afterward.

The CDC detailed two reports of deaths, in girls ages 5 and 6, who the agency said had chronic medical conditions and were in “fragile health” before their shots. “On initial review, no data were found that would suggest a causal association between death and vaccination,” the agency said.

The CDC issued a separate report on pediatric hospitalizations that provided additional evidence about the importance of vaccinating all eligible children. The study, which looked at more than 700 children younger than 18 who were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 last summer, found that 0.4 percent of those children who were eligible for the shots had been fully vaccinated.

The study also found that two-thirds of all the hospitalized children had a comorbidity, most often obesity, and that about one-third of children age 5 and older were sick with more than one viral infection.

Overall, nearly one-third of the children were so sick they had to be treated in intensive care units, and almost 15 percent needed medical ventilation. Among all those hospitalized, 1.5 percent of the children died, the study found. The six hospitals were in Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas and Washington, D.C.

“This study demonstrates that unvaccinated children hospitalized for COVID-19 could experience severe disease and reinforces the importance of vaccination of all eligible children to provide individual protection and to protect those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” the authors of the study wrote.