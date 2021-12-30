Baker confirms an admirer’s admiration

Let me begin by stating that I am an admirer of Governor Charlie Baker. Often referred to as “wonkish” on issues, he has also shown great compassion and empathy in his years in the corner office. Never was his humanity more on display than at the roundtable discussion regarding changing the state dangerousness laws for 2022. After listening to victims of abuse share their tragic and heartbreaking stories, he said, “Your courage not just today but every day is breathtaking.” He was visibly moved by what he had heard, and he took it a step further: He took responsibility. He continued, “I’ve never been so distressed about my incompetence and my inability to actually deliver for someone as I am right now.”

At a time when apologies are rarely sincere and responsibility is even more rarely accepted, Baker provided a teachable moment for all of us: Strive to do better.