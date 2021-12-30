A bear of a tale

Thank you for running Billy Baker’s work ( “Loaded for bear,” Page A1, Dec. 28). But a couple of points about the bear column. First, Morgan Gold isn’t just “viewed” as a “yuppie hobby farmer” playing to the camera, moving to the country, and telling it to change. Someone who moved to Vermont from Washington, D.C., three years ago, runs a “farm porn” website, doesn’t properly post his land, then starts an online petition to ban what the locals have been legally doing all along, all while still working remotely at his insurance marketing job, is, literally, the definition of it.