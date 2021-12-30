A grudging admirer weighs in

Before Sean Murphy takes a victory lap for his column, I wonder if his “successes” really change anything (“Putting $300,000 in the win column for consumers,” The Fine Print, Dec. 27). I do read his column, if only to reinforce my smugness for not getting into the situations he describes. It would be foolish for any company not to accede to a request from someone who buys ink by the barrel. Small money for the companies who have little choice, once Murphy calls. It is almost certain that without his intervention, the mostly unethical and unconscionable practices would continue, and probably do so for others in the same situation whose pleas are not taken up by Sean Murphy. I also wonder whether his columns report only on those cases where he succeeds in getting justice. Does he ever not get a satisfactory response? Even Babe Ruth didn’t bat a thousand. Are there times when a stupid company would not respond positively to a reporter from The Boston Globe? Just wondering.

I think the column does a service by pointing out the companies and practices that people should avoid, and I will keep reading it.