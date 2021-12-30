Stop reacting to the pandemic. Start planning ahead for it.

The world changes fast in a pandemic, but it should be abundantly clear by now that COVID-19 is not a battle we can win quickly or with one weapon. Yet the Biden administration continually gets caught treating the pandemic like a short-term problem with a quick fix and a clear end in sight. While investing heavily in vaccines for Americans, the administration neglected until the final weeks of 2021 to put into place a free testing strategy for the country that could help prevent the spread of new variants. It has stalled in imposing a vaccination mandate for domestic travel to encourage more uptake and reduce contagion, and it has done too little to improve the distribution of global vaccines from airports into people’s arms to prevent the rise of new variants abroad.

On July Fourth, President Biden addressed a crowd celebrating Independence Day at the White House and said that “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” The number of people dying from COVID-19 had plummeted to roughly 200 per day at the time of Biden’s speech — down from a peak of over 3,000 a day in January and vaccines were becoming widely available to Americans. But the reality, as experts warned , was that the pandemic was far from over thanks to a strong tide of vaccine hesitancy and the soon-to-surface more contagious variants delta and omicron. By the end of the summer, some weeks saw an average of over 2,000 deaths a day, and that number has only declined to about 1,500 today. Now, contrary to what the president prematurely declared, independence from the coronavirus feels just as unpredictable as ever.

Advertisement

To be sure, the Biden White House has done far better addressing COVID-19 than the Trump White House, which downplayed the threat of the pandemic, devalued scientific expertise, and spread anti-mask sentiments around the country. But that’s a low bar. Instead of approaching the pandemic as a game of whack-a-mole whenever a new variant arises, the Biden administration should be taking the long view — thinking ahead to the future problems that could arise for supply chains, health care systems, vaccine access, and if future variants prove more deadly.

Several incidents expose the Biden administration’s strategy as reactive rather than proactive in light of scientists’ warnings about the next front in the pandemic. Take, for example, how long it took for the Biden administration to invest more heavily in at-home tests so that people can incorporate testing into their routines. Experts had long said that vaccines were only part of the pandemic toolkit — one to be coupled with adequate testing infrastructure and masking protocols, among other things — but the Biden administration mostly acted on the presumption that vaccines are America’s one-way ticket out of the public health crisis. While the federal government did finally announce that it will make at-home tests free and deliver them to anyone who wants them, it only did so after omicron surged across the country right around the busiest travel time of the year.

Advertisement

Similarly, the administration avoided imposing a vaccine mandate for domestic airline passengers despite the risks of holiday travel. Only in recent days did the federal government indicate it was finally seriously considering taking that step. One has to ask why it took so long to do so.

Advertisement

Healthcare workers treat a patient on the COVID-19 ICU floor of the University of Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Worcester on Dec. 27. Allison Dinner/Bloomberg

There are still foreseeable crises that the Biden administration does not seem to be adequately preparing for. One example is the syringe shortage that’s likely to befall low- and middle-income countries in 2022. Experts have been warning for months about a shortfall of about one to two billion autodisable syringes next year, which are used in many countries, particularly those in the Global South, to prevent transmission of blood-borne disease. And though the federal government has been taking steps to try to fill the gap, it’s unlikely to be enough. One senior administration official told the Globe editorial board that the United States has connected UNICEF and American manufacturers to negotiate contracts to boost production, and worked with India — a lead supplier of autodisable syringes — to lift its export ban on the product.

Those measures probably won’t fully avert the looming shortfall. To do that, all options must remain on the table, including the Defense Production Act. Biden used it to produce more syringes when he took office to help vaccinate Americans, but he should also be willing to invoke it specifically to increase the supply of autodisable syringes so that they can be donated to countries along with the vaccines. That’s ultimately in the interest of the US government because so long as other countries aren’t vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread and more vaccine resistant strains could emerge.

Advertisement

For President Biden to succeed in managing the pandemic from here, he has to start acting under the premise that the coronavirus is here to stay and make sure that his administration has a plan to manage it in the years ahead.

That means making the necessary investments, for example, to ensure that the next vaccine or booster drive runs more smoothly by hiring more health care workers and establishing more vaccination sites. It means improving health care access in rural areas so that rural Americans who contract the virus are more likely to survive it than they are now. It means helping other countries, particularly low- and middle-income ones, administer vaccines by not only boosting global vaccine and syringe supplies but by financially supporting them to build better vaccine infrastructure like cold chains, hire more health care workers, and gain meaningful access to life-saving treatments. And it means putting more effort in producing and supplying people with other tools against the pandemic, like tests and high-filtration masks.

There is little to lose by making these investments because even if the world gets lucky and the pandemic somehow winds down sooner than expected, both the United States and the rest of the world will be better prepared for the next pandemic — not to mention the fact that better health care infrastructure will lead to better public health outcomes generally, coronavirus aside.

In his July Fourth speech on the White House lawn, Biden also said the following: “Today, while the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives. It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it’s within our power to make sure it never does again.” That is very much not the case today, but could still turn out to be true — but only if his administration finally starts to plan ahead. Otherwise, his address might go down in history much like George W. Bush’s 2003 “Mission Accomplished” speech: a mark not of a victorious ending but of the beginning of further chaos.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.