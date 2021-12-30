The threats of long COVID

Re “Cases soaring, but ‘we have tools’ ” (Page A1, Dec. 23): One aspect of COVID-19 that is getting little attention is that of long COVID — the long-term post-acute effects of the infection — about which we are still learning. Moderate breakthrough infections after vaccination might only halve, or have no effect in reducing the risk of, long COVID, which affects perhaps 10 to 30 percent or more of those infected. For some individuals, long COVID symptoms are mild; for others, nearly one-third of those afflicted seen at a New York clinic had new severe cognitive difficulties that adversely affected their ability to concentrate, speak, and remember. Moreover, profound fatigue, neuromuscular pain, and multi-system inflammation further complicate the lives and recoveries of persons with this post-acute syndrome. What is not being emphasized is the different impacts that Delta and now Omicron are being revealed to have. It could be that these variant forms may exhibit a higher percentage of conversion into long COVID.