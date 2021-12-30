The 20 quotes that told the story of Boston sports in 2021

”Today, I knew shots on goal were going to be huge. Every opportunity I had, I tried to take a shot, and I tried to make the best of every opportunity.”

The best way to bring those memories to life before we turn the page to 2022? With our 20 favorite quotes, in chronological order, from the last 12 months.

It has been another amazing year in Boston sports, full of remarkable stories, classic images, and plenty of human drama.

– Northeastern’s Skylar Fontaine, March 18, after she scored in overtime of the Frozen Four to send the NU women’s hockey team to its first appearance in the NCAA championship game.

”The game was obviously over, and I wanted to say something to them before things got crazy. I wanted them to come in tight, and look each other in the eyes, and remember the moment, because honestly it will be the best moment of their life, and I just wanted them to hear that from me, and hear my gratitude for all they’ve done.”

– UMass men’s hockey coach Greg Carvel, April 10, on what he said to his team when he called timeout with three minutes left in the national championship game, and the Minutemen leading, 5-0.

”It’s been the best 12 years of my life. It’s a hell of a run and I can’t forget you, Patriot nation. You guys have welcomed me and my family to a region we did not know. But now, I’m one of you. I’m going to leave you guys with two words: Foxboro forever.”

-Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, April 12, on the occasion of his retirement.

Julian Edelman was honored at halftime of the Patriots-Saints game in September. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

”Hiring a new coach will give us a great opportunity to hire somebody that will be … a new, fresh voice with a new, fresh perspective. They don’t have to fill Doc Rivers’ shoes, like I did. And they don’t have to fill Danny Ainge’s shoes, like I do. They just have to figure out a way to be better than the last guy.”

– Former Celtics coach Brad Stevens, June 2, on his ascension to the role of president of basketball operations vacated by Ainge’s departure.

”We felt we had a group that could go really deep this year. I think it just came down to a couple breaks. They capitalized on a few opportunities they got. We didn’t on the other end. There were some games we really outplayed them and came up short. This is a tough one to lose.”

– Left winger Brad Marchand, June 9, after the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs by the Islanders.

”This game was ripped out of my hands. I had a hole in my chest for two years. I’ll be completely honest. I took days for granted. I’ve been a big leaguer for 11 years now. I took moments, I took days, I took weeks for granted. Through all of this, I’ve had a huge perspective change. I’m not wasting another damn day of my big league career.”

– Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, Aug. 14, following his return to the mound.

”I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam. He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had. Right now, our future is going to be Mac at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

– Patriots coach Bill Belichick to WEEI, Sept. 7, on the decision to release Cam Newton and name Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

”It’s a great opportunity and it’s something I always wanted to do, be an NFL starting quarterback. But it doesn’t mean much. The label is the label. But you’ve got to go out and produce. And that’s just what it comes down to.”

– Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to WEEI, Sept. 7, on his move into the starting QB role.

”The reason why they released me is because indirectly I was going to be a distraction without being the starter. Just my aura. Just my aura. … That’s my gift and my curse. When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility, when you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise, people are interested by mere fact of, ‘Who is he? Why does he wear his hair? Why does he talk? Why does he act? Why does he perform?’ All these questions.”

– Quarterback Cam Newton, Sept. 10, on his release from the Patriots.

”Chris has not had an easy life. He has lost both of his parents — his mother to suicide, his dad to ALS. He has lost parts of his physical self and parts of his identity, but on that day, in that great ballpark, he reclaimed one very important thing. On that day, he remembered where he is from.”

– Kelsie Snow, writing in the Globe, Sept. 27, about her husband, Calgary Flames assistant GM and former Globe Red Sox reporter Chris Snow, who returned to Fenway Park in August to throw out the first pitch as he battles ALS.

The Snow Family, from left: Cohen, Chris, Kelsie, and Willa. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

”It’s been a great stadium for me for a long time. I don’t know what the future holds. Obviously could be an opportunity to come back here. We’ll see. I feel like I’ll always be a part of this community. I’ll be up here quite a bit when it’s all said and done. When I retire I’m sure there will be a lot of time for … you know, I have a lot of friends up here and it’s a great place. My kids were born on Beacon Street in the city. It’s been an amazing place for me, it still is. I obviously see a lot of familiar friendly faces, and great to see you guys, too.”

– Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Oct. 3, after beating the Patriots in his first game at Gillette Stadium as a visitor.

”Total suffer-fest — on the body, on the legs, on the mind. After [mile] 13, I wanted to step off a thousand times. But there was just too much energy on the course, and it got me through every single mile. I’ve been loved by Boston at my best, and now I’ve been loved by them at my worst. It’s a great place to run.”

– Former Boston Marathon champion Des Linden, Oct. 11, on finishing 17th at this year’s race.

2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden was joined by frontline workers and community members in a symbolic running of the inaugural Patriots Day Mile on April 19. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

”The first game, they’re over there eating popcorn, sitting on the field, chilling, talking. And then also, they’re telling the guys to get the champagne ready here and already ordering the stuff over. Just that little bit of disrespect like, ‘Wow, really? You guys think you’ve got it in the bag like that?’ It gave us extra fire. We already knew what we had to do and understood our job, but to give us that extra motivation to really [expletive] get after it, it was great.”

– Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, Oct. 12, on the actions of the Tampa Bay Rays in the early stages of the ALDS.

”Don’t do that. Because we don’t act that way. I mean, we just show up. We play and we move on. And he knows. I let him know. We don’t have to do that. If we’re looking for motivation outside of what we’re trying to accomplish, we’re in the wrong business. The only motivation we have is to win four games against them and we’ll move on to the next round.”

– Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Oct. 19, on what he told pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after he mocked Houston’s Carlos Correa’s “my time” celebration during Game 3 of the ALCS.

”I guess my hometown is Waltham now. So go Hawks.”

– Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber, Oct. 19. Schwarber wore a “Waltham Hawks” t-shirt to a press conference after the Red Sox Game 3 win.

”I think we all knew that was kind of a goodbye at that time, but it’s so moving to look back at that. It’s special at the same time. I got the chance to catch the ball, hug him, tell him how much I loved him and how much the crowd loved him. He got that moment. The last time I texted him was to tell him how privileged I was to be there for that. He said, ‘I’m so glad it was you.’ I’ll always remember that.”

– Former MLB pitcher and current NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley, Oct. 22, on saying goodbye to longtime NESN Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy, who died on Oct. 30.

Jerry Remy (left) threw the ceremonial first pitch to Dennis Eckersley before the Red Sox played the Yankees on Oct. 5 in an American League Wild-Card Game at Fenway Park. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

”I was saying to [Patrice Bergeron], to everyone — I feel Colb the most in Boston. Walking down the streets, seeing his favorite restaurants, I feel most home here.”

– Emily Cave, Nov. 10. The widow of former Bruin Colby Cave was in Boston for a Bruins-Oilers game where she dropped the first puck.

”If you think otherwise, I think you need to have your head examined.”

– Revolution coach Bruce Arena, Dec. 1, when asked whether or not it was a successful year for New England following his team’s loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

”Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game. Obviously a frustrating game, down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. There isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. … So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

– Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Dec. 20, one day after a loss to the Colts at which he gave a terse and abrupt postgame news conference.

“To come out and get carved up like we did tonight was embarrassing.”

– Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Dec. 27, after a 108-103 loss to Minnesota.

Ime Udoka (right) is in his first season as coach of the Celtics. Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.