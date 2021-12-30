After a protracted pandemic pause, Framingham boys’ hockey thrilled to be back on the ice

Framingham is one of six Eastern Mass. programs back on the ice this season after not competing during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign — Amesbury, Apponequet, Blue Hills, Minuteman, and Westford Academy are the others.

While such a schedule certainly isn’t unusual in high school sports, it was a welcome sort of whirlwind for a program that has spent far more time off the ice than in the rinks for the better part of the last two years.

The Framingham boys’ hockey team played a game Tuesday night. Then, just 24 hours later, the Flyers played another one.

But even this season already has been a bumpy one for the Flyers. This week’s games in the MHL Pat Serio Cup — losses to Marshfield and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — come after another pause of a week-plus as COVID continues to be a concern for high schools across the state.

Advertisement

But first-year coach Dan Riva and the Flyers are taking the optimistic approach to things.

“I wasn’t with the program, but I just think last year there was a lot more despair. There’s hope [this year], right?” Riva said. “We knew it would be temporary, we knew we’d get back on the ice.

“So I think the mood’s been good. The guys have been up for it, they’ve been flexible. That’s all you can really ask at this point.”

Framingham has just four seniors — top-line forwards Joe Ferrante (left wing) and P.J. Farese (right wing), and forwards John Halpin and Braeden Peterson — who were members of the 2019-20 team that reached the Super 8 tournament. The Flyers advanced to the third round before bowing out against BC High, and less than a week later the COVID surge led to the cancellation of the MIAA state finals. Oddly enough, the final hockey game that season was played on the Flyers’ home ice of Loring Arena — a Pope Francis overtime win over St. John’s Prep.

Advertisement

While most MIAA teams were able to get in a varied number of games last winter or early spring, Framingham sports remained sidelined. Meanwhile, then-coach Will Ortiz left during the summer to become an assistant at Dexter, and the team transitioned from one former Flyers standout to another. Riva captained Framingham in 1993, one year after the Flyers won a Division 1 state title, and later played at RPI and in the minors.

The new era got off to a flying start Dec. 16. Pope Francis returned to Loring for the first time since that Super 8 semifinal game 21 months earlier, but this time it was Framingham with the 3-2 overtime win. Senior Caleb Patrick scored twice, including the game-winner, and Farese added the other.

Farese agreed the pent-up emotions of the extended time away played a part in the win.

“I think we were all ready to get back in front of everybody, and show them what Framingham is,” he said.

Added Riva: “That was a very emotional game. We had a big crowd here that night, they were certainly ready to play that night, and I think the result shows it.”

But after practice the next day, the Flyers had to sit out again, and didn’t return to the ice until Monday. Farese said the players spent a lot of the down time playing video games, and patiently waiting to be back together again.

Advertisement

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” he said. “We really don’t know when we’re going to be playing next, if it’s going to have something to do with COVID or something else. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time, trying to keep our heads focused on the game, just trying to get wins.”

Ice chips

▪ The December vacation week has featured the return of a full slate of holiday tournaments across Massachusetts after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic. It’s even more significant for a handful of teams that have been able to take advantage of the break from school to get reacquainted with out-of-state trips.

Brookline spent Tuesday and Wednesday nights in Middlebury, Vt., where the Warriors captured the Fletcher “Buster” Brush Holiday Classic Hockey Tournament for the first time. Brookline followed up a 5-4 win over host Middlebury Union with a 4-1 win Wednesday over Milton, Vt. for the championship.

“The biggest issue is the tension around traveling out of state,” said Brookline coach Michael Yanovitch. “The umbrella people put on it is, ‘Are you taking on a risk?’”

However, Yanovitch says the Warriors took all the necessary precautions — on and off the ice — giving them a much-needed bonding experience. The team even got in a touch football game Wednesday morning on an otherwise-empty Middlebury College campus.

“The social, emotional stuff for the kids outweighs this,” he said. “These are the things these kids will never forget.”

Advertisement

▪ Medway resumed its participation in the Norway Savings Bank Classic in Lewiston, Maine, earning a pair of wins in three games. Others made quicker trips across state lines — such as Belmont (Blue Devil Classic in Salem, N.H.), Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (Crusader Holiday Classic in West Warwick, R.I.) and North Attleborough (Burrillville, R.I. Winter Classic).

Massachusetts also reciprocated — Notre Dame (West Haven, Conn.) played in the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament, and Barrington (R.I.) was in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament in Gloucester. Both teams play several other MIAA opponents this season.

▪ The streak will come to an end somehow this weekend as the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division teams begin to butt heads. But the “power five” enter Friday with a combined 21-0-0 record and have outscored their opponents, 82-18.

All five teams are 3-0 in ML play against their counterparts from the Freedom Division, but the ML also has made some nonleague noise. Arlington and Belmont both have wins over BC High, and Belmont is coming off a three-game sweep of the Blue Devil Classic in Salem, N.H.

▪ Despite having only 11 skaters, Cambridge went 2-0-1 in a three-day stretch. The Falcons posted a win over Somerville (7-2) and a tie/shootout loss to Methuen (2-2) in the First Responders Cup, then took home a 2-1 win Wednesday over Dover-Sherborn/Weston.

Games to Watch

Friday, Winchester at Reading, 2 p.m. (Burbank Ice Arena) — Even when the teams don’t enter the game with perfect records, this is one of the better public rivalries around.

Advertisement

Saturday, Arlington at Woburn, 12 p.m. (O’Brien Rink) — The host Tanners won the Middlesex Liberty title last season, but the powerful Spy Ponders are loaded again.

Monday, Hingham at Catholic Memorial, 5 p.m. (Warrior Ice Arena) — The Harbormen have had a couple of bumps already, and now get a road trip to face a Knights team that has outscored opponents by a combined 26-5 so far.

Wednesday, Tewksbury at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. (NE Sports Center, Marlborough) — The unbeaten Redmen will get their biggest test of the season so far against the D1 Warriors.

Wednesday, Norwood at Medfield, 4 p.m. (Sgt. Pirelli Rink, Franklin) — A pair of unbeaten Tri-Valley Large teams will clash for the first of two meetings on the Warriors’ home ice.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.