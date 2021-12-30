Boston College women off the mark in loss to No. 3 Louisville in college basketball

Hailey Van Lith and Payton Verhulst each scored 12 points, and Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon each added 10 for Louisville (11-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Taylor Soule scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half for BC (8-4, 0-2).

Both teams entered coming off long breaks and it showed early.

Playing for the first time in 11 days, Louisville missed 12 of 15 shots in the first quarter, including eight straight during a five-minute stretch. The Cardinals led, 12-11, after a quarter as the Eagles, coming off a nine-day break, committed eight turnovers in the period.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said the first-quarter lull was more good shots not falling. That changed in the second quarter. At one point, the Cardinals made 6 of 7 shots midway through to turn a 14-13 lead to a 30-20 advantage after Van Lith hit a 3-pointer with 3:02 left in the half.

“It just happens, but what I liked was we continued to defend,” he said of the early struggles.

The Cardinals were never challenged from that point and pulled away in the second half. None of the starters played in the fourth quarter.

Boston College entered the game as the third-best shooting team in the country at 48.7 percent. But the Eagles shot a season-low 35.4 percent. The Cardinals’ defense came in allowing opponents to make just 33.9 percent, 19th-best in the country.



