Cameron Watkins sparks Dracut girls’ basketball past fifth-ranked Norwell in the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic championship

The host Middies lived up to the moment, and then some.

The Edmund Murphy Winter Classic championship felt like a prove-it game for the Dracut girls’ basketball team in its matchup against fifth-ranked Norwell.

Cameron Watkins (left) of Dracut attacks the rim against the strong-armed defensive pressure of Norwell's Chloe Richardson (right) during Dracut's 56-47 victory in the championship game of the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic.

Behind a swarming defense, an unwavering toughness, and 24 points from senior captain Cameron Watkins, Dracut pulled away late for a 56-47 victory Thursday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

”It was a big win for us,” said Dracut coach Peter Witts. “I think it puts us on the map.”

The contest was a gritty defensive chess match from the opening tip.

Dracut's Cameron Watkins (left) uses strong-arm defensive tactics against Norwell's Reagan Dowd (center) as Dracut's Lamees Alasaad (right) tries to impede Dowd's path to the basket. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Norwell junior standout Grace Oliver picked up two fouls in first four minutes, and the Clippers (5-1) struggled to penetrate a buzzing Dracut zone defense. Oliver finished with 13 points, but attempted just two shots in the first half.

”We put a girl on [Oliver] to face-guard her all the way up the floor,” Witts said. “We were going make her work end-line to end-line.”

Norwell briefly captured a 26-27 lead, its first of the game, early in the second half. But the Middies battled right back, using a 7-0 run to seize a 37-31 edge they would never relinquish.

Watkins led all scorers, fighting through the defense for tough layups, scoring half her points on 12 free throws, and earning Player of the Game honors.

”It’s great because my freshman year, we only had four wins,” Watkins said. “We just [were] growing all summer and we’ve all been putting in the work.”

Norwell's Grace Oliver (left) tries to trap Dracut's Ashlee Talbot (center) with help from teammate Anna Kirchner (right) during Thursday's championship game of the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

It was a true team effort from the Middies, who have now won both Murphy Winter Classics. Shifty guard Ashlee Talbot scored 8 points, but ignited the fast break frequently and dove for loose balls. Freshman Emma Felkner helped lead the defensive effort and scored 7 points.

Witts hopes the win vaults his squad into the statewide conversation in Division 2.

”We knew coming in, we were going to be a really strong, talented team,” he said. “But we didn’t have the recognition in the state. We have to beat teams like Norwell to get that recognition.”

Andover 60, Londonderry (N.H.) 23 — Marissa Kobelski’s 15-point performance propelled the Golden Warriors (2-0) to a commanding nonleague win. Anna Foley and Ari White scored 13 points each, and Michaela Buckley tallied 12 points in the home victory.

Archbishop Williams 53, Arlington Catholic 30 — Juniors Angie Coletti and Elise Carter each scored 15 points and senior Kristina Krochko added 13 points for the Bishops (1-4) in the Catholic Central League win.

Central Catholic 62, Westford 33 — Ashley Dinges tossed in 18 points and Claire Finney had 15 points and eight boards for host Central (3-1) in the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 70, Pembroke 49 — Freshman Ava Orlando scored 24 points to lead the Cougars (2-2) to the non-league victory. Eight grader Elle Orlando (17 points) and senior Ava Foley (11 points) also contributed on offense for NDA.

Quincy 45, Silver Lake 42 — Alyssa Hopps (19 points) drained the winner at the buzzer to secure the Quincy High Holiday Tournament championship victory for the Presidents (3-3).

Westport 63, Bristol-Plymouth 25 — Lily Pichette recorded a double-double with 28 points and 20 rebounds while Leah Sylvain added 16 points and eight assists for the Wildcats (1-2) in the road win.

Whitman-Hanson 64, Father Lopez (Fla.) 21 — Senior captains Megan Stone (16 points) and Abby Martin (11 points) powered the Panthers (6-0) to the win in the final round of the Father Lopez Holiday Invitational.

Boys’ basketball

Carver 64, Norwell 56 — Matt Mullins scored 19 points to lead the Crusaders (2-1) past previously unbeaten Norwell (3-1) in their South Shore League win. Charlie Condon and Tyler Lennox scored 17 points each.

Dighton-Rehoboth 50, Cardinal Spellman 43 — Junior Kyle Mello (17 points) and senior Ryan Ouellette (13 points) paced the Falcons (2-1) to the consolation-round victory in the Muscato Tournament at Oliver Ames.

Dover-Sherborn 83, Martha’s Vineyard 36 — Luke Rinaldi tallied 29 points and Brian Olson added 16 points with Ethan Lynch and Sam Baumann chipping in 10 points apiece for the Raiders (5-1).

Duxbury 74, Silver Lake 65 — Freshman Trevor Jones and sophomore Spencer Moore scored 19 points apiece to pace the Dragons (2-2) in the consolation game of the Titan Holiday Classic at Pembroke.

Franklin 64, Framingham 45 — Senior Sean Vinson scored 22 points and was named to the All-Tournament team in the Holiday Hoopla championship win for the unbeaten No. 13 Panthers (6-0). Sophomore Hank DiGiorgio, the tournament MVP, registered 18 points.

Hingham 54, Westwood 48 — Nick Johannes and Liam McBride each scored 24 points to lead the Harbormen (4-1) to the Westwood Holiday Tournament championship. Johannes was named tournament MVP, and McBride earned all-tourney honors.

Lincoln-Sudbury 64, Natick 61 — Jason O’Keefe scored 30 points to lead the Warriors (1-3) in the nonleague victory.

Malden Catholic 102, Acton-Boxborough 57 — Tony Felder tallied 20 points, and Jahmari Hamilton Brown and Matt Gaffney posted 15 points each for the No. 1 Lancers (5-0) as they cruised to a dominant nonleague win.

Marshfield 68, Barnstable 41 — Junior James Leach scored a team-high 15 points while junior Ryan Tracy chipped in 13 points for the Rams (3-1) in the nonleague win.

Nauset 71, Wareham 70 — Keleb Daniels had 22 points and seven steals in a close overtime win for the Warriors (2-0) in the nonleague matchup. Seth Asiiwme scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Mikey Gray and Jeff McCarthy each tallied 11 points.

Needham 36, Cambridge 33 — Sophomore guard Sam Hughes scored 13 points to lead the Rockets (4-2) in a consolation game victory in the Westwood Tournament.

North Andover 67, Londonderry (N.H.) 62 — Senior Brody MGratty scored a career-high 15 points and Jack O’Connell added 14 points to help the Scarlet Knights (2-2) survive in overtime.

Peabody 52, Winthrop 46 — Shea Lynch scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP as the Tanners (4-2) edged past Winthrop (2-3) to win the David Green Memorial Tournament championship game. Colin Berube, who earned All-Tournament honors, recorded 12 points and five rebounds.

Randolph 69, King Philip 41 — Tournament MVP Stevens Joacine tossed in 18 points to lead the hosts (3-1) to the Blue Devils Holiday Classic championship. Braeden Sottile paced KP with 12 points.

Revere 70, Pioneer Charter I 54 — Senior guard James Clauto had 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals, and Domenic Boudreau added 17 points and five assists to lead the Patriots (2-2).

Seekonk 43, Norton 39 — Jason Andrews scored 19 points for the Warriors (3-2) in their narrow nonleague win. Cam Culpan scored eight points, and Kevin Crowe added seven points in the victory.

St. Mary’s 69, Bishop Stang 31 — Ali Barry’s 19-point outing carried the No. 11 Spartans (6-1) in their nonleague win. David Brown Jr. scored 13 points, and Omri Merryman tallied 10 points.

Boys’ hockey

Danvers 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Tyler McGuinness and Jake Ryan each found the back of the net for the Falcons (5-2). Freshman Brayden Holt posted his third shutout of the season in the victory of the Lions Cup consolation game.

St. John Paul II 2, Hull/Cohasset 2 — Justin Appleby scored the tying goal for Hull/Cohasset (3-2-1) late in the third period of the non-league tilt at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis. Luke Dunham also lit the lamp in the tie.

Stoneham 5, Masconomet 4 — Joe Kranefuss tallied a goal to help the host Spartans (2-3) storm back in the third period from a 4-2 deficit to capture the Stoneham Holiday Tournament.

Girls’ hockey

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5, Canton 4 — Lily Ulvila scored the winner in overtime for the Panthers (1-2), and Kendal Peterson added two goals to help the visitors pick up their first win of the season.

Wrestling

Melrose 45, Danvers 33 — Michael Thompson (113 pounds), Sean Thompson (120), Quinn Fogarty (126), Alec McLaughlin (132), Oto Albanese (145), Stephen Fogarty (152), all registered pins for the Red Raiders (3-0), dominating the lower weight classes to win the nonleague matchup.

St. John’s Prep 38, Xavier (Conn.) 24 — Alex Schaeublin (113), Tyler Knox (132), Adam Schaeublin (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Dylan Greenstein (195), and Charlie Smith (285) all went 3-0 for the undefeated Eagles (15-0) in a quad-meet with Simsbury (CT), Xavier (CT), and Ellis Tech (CT).