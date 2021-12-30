Cinderella Cincinnati stressing showdown with Alabama is only about them

“We’ve already had so much pressure on us throughout the entire season of marking off the checklist, so why add the pressure of every other non-Power Five school that we have on our back,” Ridder said. “It’s really just been about us and will always continue to be about us.”

After a season-long debate about whether the outsider deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff, and being the only team to win every game along the way, the fourth-ranked Bearcats (13-0) get their shot in the College Football Playoff semifinal Cotton Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas, against top-ranked defending national champion Alabama.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and the breakthrough Bearcats aren’t caught up in what their unprecedented playoff appearance could eventually mean for other non-Power Five teams. This is their journey.

The SEC champion Crimson Tide (12-1) is the playoff standard bearer. This is Alabama's seventh semifinal appearance in the eight seasons of the four-team CFP.

But the Tide most likely wouldn’t have made it back without Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young leading a late game-tying, 97-yard TD drive in the regular-season finale against Auburn that ended in an overtime win. The sophomore first-year starter then set an SEC championship game record with 421 yards passing in a 41-24 victory over Georgia, which was undefeated before then and plays Michigan at the Orange Bowl in the other CFP semifinal.

“It’s always challenging when you come off of winning a championship for players to have the same hunger, to have a sense of urgency to prove something,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has six national titles the past 12 seasons. “But because we were young, I think it took this team a little longer to maybe respond on a consistent basis like we wanted them to.”

Ridder is among more than 30 Cincinnati seniors, many who decided to return for an extra year with coach Luke Fickell after the Bearcats went 9-1 last season with the only loss being 24-21 when Georgia kicked a last-second field goal in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl.

“I’ve had a great experience over my five years here, and I’m just hoping we can seal it off with one of the best experiences there is,” said Ridder, a potential NFL first-round pick who holds the American Athletic Conference and school record with 12,280 career total yards.

“To be here and not take advantage of it would be a real regret,” tight end Josh Whyle said.

Cincinnati still goes into the Cotton Bowl as a 13½-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“We don’t see ourselves as underdogs. We feel like we can play with whoever,” All-America cornerback Ahmad Gardner said. “We always have a chip on our shoulder. ... So the fact that we’re able to finally be where we always wanted to be puts more of a chip on our shoulder.”

Tight end Erick All and his Wolverines teammates responded to blowing a 16-point lead in the second half to Michigan State with five straight victories, and Michigan's first Big Ten title since 2004. Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Momentum-laden Michigan aims for another surprise against Georgia

Just about everything about this season has been a joyride for No. 2 Michigan, the first team to start unranked in the AP Top 25 and reach the College Football Playoff.

“We’re happy to be here, but not just happy to be here,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Reaching the playoff in 2021 was always the expectation for No. 3 Georgia, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion by November as the Bulldogs rampaged through their schedule.

Not even a resounding loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game could keep Georgia out. But instead of bounding into the Orange Bowl semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla., off huge victories like Michigan, the Bulldogs enter trying to re-establish the air of invincibility they carried much of the season.

“You lose some, and you just go on getting better,” Georgia All-America defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “Obviously we’re not going to be the same team from last game to this game with Michigan, but we just have to keep moving forward and worry about ourselves and just get ready for the game.”

The winningest program in college football history, Michigan (12-1) doesn’t fit the profile of an upstart, but few could have seen this breakthrough coming in year seven under Harbaugh. Coming off a 2-4 record in 2020, the Wolverines used the doubters and critics of their coach as fuel. After blowing a 16-point lead in the second half to Michigan State in their only loss on Halloween weekend, the Wolverines rallied late to win at Penn State, snapped an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State, and beat Iowa to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2004.

Nobody doubted Georgia (12-1) would be a playoff contender this season. Led by a defense stacked with blue-chip recruits and future NFL draft choices, they allowed less than a touchdown per game — and then lost, 41-27, to Alabama.

Smart said the key to coming back from a loss is to keep it technical and analyze what went wrong with the players.

“Don’t be judgmental,” Smart said. “Don’t say things: ‘If you do this and if you do that, you’re going to get your butt beat.’ ”

While Alabama attacked Georgia’s defense with a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and All-America receiver Jameson Williams, Michigan’s calling card is the running game. The Wolverines, led by third-team All-America running back Hassan Haskins, average 223 yards rushing per game and have scored 39 touchdowns on the ground. Georgia, led by Davis and All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean, has been an immovable object against the run, allowing 82 yards per game and just three rushing touchdowns.

“They’re definitely a physical team, and it’s a tremendous challenge for our front seven,” Davis said.