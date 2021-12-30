Coach Bruce Cassidy believes Bruins are ‘ready to go’ after long layoff

The organization didn’t put together anything formal such as a daily Zoom to keep players connected. Instead, it gave them space to manage their households during the holidays, while the league sorted through the logistics of a season on pause.

A team that was grasping for consistency after going 3-2-2 to start the month took time to regroup.

Over the nearly two weeks in which the surge in COVID-19 cases brought the NHL to a standstill, the focus for everyone in the Bruins organization shifted.

“Before we were shut down, a lot of people have maybe a mother-in-law come visit,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “It was the holidays, so they were planning their Christmas activities. So, I think they got themselves focused on that part of it, obviously ones with family and young kids.

“And they used the break to take time to do that around the holidays, where they’re probably usually relying on their spouses to get everything done, and probably be able to help out. That’s how it was in our household. So, that was a nice part of it for them around the holidays, for them to get that break.”

The Bruins had 11 players enter COVID protocols. Cassidy said he often checks in with each of them.

“Especially the young ones,” he said. “If they’re isolated by themselves, make sure our older guys are talking to the younger guys if they need something.”

Finding ways to stay engaged as a team was complicated given the season’s sudden halt and uncertain restart. Teams returned to practice Sunday and games were originally set to resume Monday, but the league pushed the restart back a day to continue to analyze COVID test results. The Bruins were set to return to the ice Wednesday against the Senators before the league postponed that game over COVID concerns.

“I think some of it was simply because we didn’t know for a while when the restart would happen,” Cassidy said. “It was pieced together almost every day. It wasn’t like a firm, ‘Hey, you guys are done for two weeks.’ So, I think in the back of your mind you’re still thinking you’re going to the rink to play hockey — just might not be today or tomorrow, but it’ll be the next day. And then, finally, we did get a firm date and then another game got canceled coming out of the break. So, I think it’s been a lot of stopping and starting in that regard.”

The schedule is far from concrete given the circumstances, but the Bruins are set to return on Saturday afternoon against the Sabres, and despite the layoff, Cassidy expects his team to be ready.

“Guys have lived through it the last couple years,” he said. “I think we’re a resilient group. Hockey players are, and we’ll show up when we’re told to and hopefully bring our best.”

The only Bruin remaining in COVID protocol is Charlie Coyle, who had to test again Thursday before the team knew for certain that he would be available for Saturday’s game. Cassidy explained that Coyle would need to pass a certain CT threshold to determine how infectious he may be.

“If he [met that number], then he’ll be able to practice,” Cassidy said. “If not, then he keeps testing until he gets there.”

Asked if one practice would be enough for Coyle to be game-ready, Cassidy said he would have to talk to Coyle about it.

“Some guys are able to do more at home than others,” Cassidy said. “I think Charlie was asymptomatic, so he should be fine. I assume he was doing some work. He was in pretty good shape to begin with. So yeah, it would be [enough time]. Now we’ve just got to see how he looks on the ice and see how he feels.

“He’s got to be part of that discussion, as well. It’s an afternoon game. There’s no morning skate to sort of get an extra touch or two in there. But he can certainly be available and we would most likely use him if he’s thinks he’s ready to go.”

While the Bruins have still been on hold since the league restarted on Monday, it will be the Sabres’ third game.

“They’ll have the advantage of being back into the grind of puck possession, down low, 50-50 pucks, and just the stuff that’s hard to practice over and over,” Cassidy said. “So, that’s the one advantage they’ll have.

“It’ll be their third game in 3½ days. So, the advantage in that regard should go to us. We should have the fresher legs. So, we’ll see which one wins out.”

Despite the complications, Cassidy was confident that his team will be focused when play resumes.

“I think our guys are ready to go,” he said. “We’ve had a good week of practice so far. We’ll get on again tomorrow, tidy up a few things. The energy level is good. We’ve got pretty much all our bodies here with the exception of Charlie, and it looks like he might be joining us. So, this is as healthy as we’ve been all year, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.