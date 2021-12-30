Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard off COVID list, ready to face Raiders Sunday

Less than three hours after team officials activated the two-time All-Pro and two other starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Leonard explained how difficult it was to miss Saturday’s game at Arizona — and how eager he is to face the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

“Actually, I tested negative that morning and then probably around 1 or 2 is when I tested positive,” he said while wearing a mask on a video call with reporters Thursday. “I got on a plane ride back home around 7 and now we’re here. I feel good."

Advertisement

That’s good news for the Colts, who had six starters including Leonard out because of the virus last weekend and would have been severely shorthanded Sunday if the NFL hadn’t reduced the isolation period from 10 days to five.

The Broncos canceled practice Thursday as they retested five players whose results showed both positive and negative results. They held virtual meetings and planned to expand Friday’s practice to make up for the lost time on the field.

“The decision was made because we have some positives today. Some may be false positives. We’re working through that,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We’ll come out with the list here later today [with who] might be on it.

“I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we’ve got here as far as numbers and roster and we’re going to hold the meeting here this afternoon instead of practicing and the hope is tomorrow to have a good practice on Friday and Saturday and go out there and get us a W.”

After confirming infections, the Broncos placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including two starters in nickel back Bryce Callahan and right tackle Bobby Massie. The others are backup outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and reserve cornerback/special teams ace Mike Ford.

Advertisement

The Broncos (7-8) visit the Chargers (8-7) Sunday.

Also:

▪ Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list as Cleveland got a little healthier heading into its Monday night game at Pittsburgh.

▪ Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth came off the reserve/COVID-19 list, becoming the final starter to leave a list that has had at least 35 Rams over the past month.

Los Angeles’ COVID-19 problems forced the two-day postponement of their game against Seattle two weeks ago, but Whitworth’s return to practice leaves injured running back Raymond Calais as the only player on the Rams’ list.

▪ The Jets got four starters back from the COVID-19 list as left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Ashtyn Davis were all activated.

The Jets had as many as 25 players on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, plus coach Robert Saleh, who returned to the team Wednesday. With the activations Thursday, New York was down to 10 players on the list.

▪ The Giants had some more movement on their COVID-19 list. Starting right tackle Nate Solder was taken off the list after a week. He is ramping up in hopes of returning Sunday against the Bears in Chicago.

Advertisement

▪ The Titans got their third starting offensive lineman back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in as many days with right guard Nate Davis activated.

▪ The Texans placed wide receiver Danny Amendola on the reserve/COVID-19 list.



