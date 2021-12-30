EMass boys’ hockey: Foxborough’s Jack Watts headlines Players of the Week

Anthony Beaulieu, Austin Prep — A senior goalie from Lawrence, Beaulieu was named MVP of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic with a 22-save shutout of St. Mary’s and then 29 stops in the championship victory over host Malden Catholic.
Anthony Birolini, Pembroke — With the Titans down 2-0 to Hull/Cohasset entering the third period Wednesday, the senior captain singlehandedly led the comeback with a natural hat trick to pull out the 3-2 victory.
Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The senior forward had a hat trick and assist as the Fishermen beat Barrington (R.I.) in Monday’s championship game of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Classic. Costanzo also had three assists in Sunday’s win over Marblehead.
Brady Darcey, Shawsheen — A junior forward, Darcey had four goals to lead the Rams past Westborough (5-4) on Monday, and also had a goal and assist in last Thursday’s 5-1 win over Rockport.
Alex and Chris Matton, Monomoy/Mashpee — The junior brothers from Mashpee lit it up Monday against Wareham/Carver, as Alex (center) scored four times and Chris (defense) added a hat trick and two assists. Both also scored in Wednesday’s win over East/West Bridgewater.
Jack Watts, Foxborough — His two goals and three assists in Tuesday’s opening round of the Dartmouth Christmas Tournament (5-4 win over Old Rochester/Fairhaven) were just the appetizer, as Watts, a senior forward, posted a hat trick and six assists Wednesday in a 10-3 win over Blue Hills.
