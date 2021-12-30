EMass boys’ hockey: Foxborough’s Jack Watts headlines Players of the Week

Anthony Beaulieu, Austin Prep — A senior goalie from Lawrence, Beaulieu was named MVP of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic with a 22-save shutout of St. Mary’s and then 29 stops in the championship victory over host Malden Catholic.

Anthony Birolini, Pembroke — With the Titans down 2-0 to Hull/Cohasset entering the third period Wednesday, the senior captain singlehandedly led the comeback with a natural hat trick to pull out the 3-2 victory.

Jack Costanzo, Gloucester — The senior forward had a hat trick and assist as the Fishermen beat Barrington (R.I.) in Monday’s championship game of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Classic. Costanzo also had three assists in Sunday’s win over Marblehead.