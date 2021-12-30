MIAA offers clarification on games rescheduled because of COVID

With dozens of games in multiple sports postponed in December because of the rise in COVID cases in schools, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement Thursday to clarify how postponed and rescheduled games would affect seeding and qualification for the state tournament this winter.

The MIAA’s tournament management committee reaffirmed that games unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be deemed “no contests” and schools can appeal to the seeding committee if those cancelled games impact their ability to meet the minimum requirements for tournament qualification.