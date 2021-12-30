MIAA offers clarification on games rescheduled because of COVID

With dozens of games in multiple sports postponed in December because of the rise in COVID cases in schools, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement Thursday to clarify how postponed and rescheduled games would affect seeding and qualification for the state tournament this winter.
The MIAA’s tournament management committee reaffirmed that games unable to be played due to COVID-19 will be deemed “no contests” and schools can appeal to the seeding committee if those cancelled games impact their ability to meet the minimum requirements for tournament qualification.
The TMC reiterated that games scheduled after the Dec. 8 cutoff — such as rescheduled games with a new opponent when the initially scheduled opponent is unable to compete due to COVID — do not count toward tournament qualifying. These games must be marked “no count” in the Arbiter Game system and the school’s athletic director must communicate with the MIAA sport iaison of the sport in question to request to play the “no count” game like a regular season contest.
