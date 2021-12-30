NBA postpones Golden State-Denver, with two more coaches entering protocols

Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michael Malone . He went into the protocols on Thursday, as did Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers . The 76ers were using assistant coach Dan Burke in Rivers’ place for their game against Brooklyn.

Golden State’s game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest.

The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season, while two more head coaches entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups, and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault as head coaches in the protocols.

Also in the protocols: Around 120 players and an untold number of other staffers from around the league.

“This is mentally exhausting,” said Portland assistant Scott Brooks, who is filling in for Billups during his protocols stint.

For some teams, there was progress Thursday. Toronto, which has been decimated by the virus in recent weeks, had most of its players back for practice. Guard Fred VanVleet was among the Raptors back on the floor, after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.

“This was different, different experience, different symptoms, different severity,” VanVleet said. “Obviously, it’ll probably take some time for me to work myself back, but it feels much more doable than it did last year. Hopefully the worst is behind me, personally. I can’t speak for anybody else but it wasn’t too bad this time around.”

The league believes that is at least in part because of most players, 97 percent at last count, choosing to have been vaccinated and 65 percent of players having received a booster shot. Every NBA head coach is also fully vaccinated.

When VanVleet returns to the court in Toronto on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, only 1,000 fans will be allowed there to see him. Officials in Ontario said they are capping crowd sizes for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less, in response to virus outbreaks.

It is not clear how long that rule will be in place. The Raptors, along with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators, had recently seen their attendance capped at 50 percent because of virus concerns.

Entering Thursday, 558 players — already a single-season record — have taken the court in the NBA this season, largely because teams have had to sign dozens of replacements to hardship contracts just to get through the periods of roster depletion caused by time missed with the virus.

NCAA not talking bubble for March Madness

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told NCAA.com its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled to go on as planned amid a rise in postponements and cancellations, with no discussion of playing in a bubble like last season.

“We are certainly closely monitoring the unfortunate and sudden COVID spike and will consider any adjustments as necessary for the health, safety and success of the championships,” Gavitt said on Wednesday. “However, despite the current challenges we’re experiencing in college basketball, the solutions to these problems during this phase of the pandemic are likely quite different than the dramatic championship format changes we had to adopt last year.”

Gavitt said there was no reason to alter plans for the 2021-22 season since it started on time and and there are a variety of mitigation aspects to combat the virus, including vaccines and boosters. He added games that aren’t played will be declared no contest and the selection committee will be aware of those games.

In other college basketball news, the men’s game between Virginia Tech and Pitt scheduled for Saturday was postponed. Since the season began Nov. 9, more than 190 men’s Division 1 games and more than 160 women’s ones have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. Also, the New Hampshire men added a Sunday, free-admission home game against Division 3 Connecticut College. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play UMBC in their America East opener on Sunday, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Retrievers program.

Confirmed cases swell at Barcelona; EPL postpones Saturday match

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad swelled to 10, potentially jeopardizing the team’s return to league play after Spain’s winter break of nearly two weeks. Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho, and Abde Ezzalzouli are self-isolating at home, and the team said they were “in good health.” The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet, and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating. Meanwhile, in England, Saturday’s match between Leicester and Norwich in the Premier League was postponed because Norwich did not have the required numbers to play as a result of COVID-19 cases and injuries. It is the 17th match to be called off in the league in the past month . . . Canada’s figure skating championships, at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13, will have no fans or media in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers. Skate Canada said the senior event, which helps decide who will represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics in February, will be held, but the exhibition gala has been canceled.