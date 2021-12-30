fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots’ Matthew Slater a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Matthew Slater has been a finalist for the Rooney award four times in his 14-year Patriot career.
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater was named a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

It’s the third straight time (and fourth overall) that Slater has been up for the honor, which goes to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.’’

And Richard Seymour, who was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this year, is one of 15 finalists up for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This is Seymour’s fourth straight year as a finalist.

