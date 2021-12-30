Gone but not forgotten: Notable sports figures who died in 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the notable sports figures who died.
Floyd Little
Jan. 1 at age 78. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse before becoming a franchise cornerstone in the Denver Broncos’ early days.
Paul Westphal
Jan. 2 at age 70. Basketball Hall of Famer who played on the Celtics’ 1974 champions and coached the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993.
John Muckler
Jan. 4 at age 86. Head coach of the Oilers’ Stanley Cup champions in 1990 and an assistant with four other Edmonton Cup winners.
Colin Bell
Jan. 5 at age 74. English soccer great who scored 152 goals in 492 games for Manchester City.
Tommy Lasorda
Jan. 7 at age 93. Hall of Fame manager who led the Dodgers to World Series titles in 1981 and 1988 in a 20-year career at their helm.
Dee Rowe
Jan. 10 at age 91. University of Connecticut basketball coach (1969-77) and renowned ambassador and fund-raiser for the school.
Jon Arnett
Jan. 16 at age 85. Star running back for Southern Cal in the 1950s and five-time Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Rams.
Don Sutton
Jan. 18 at age 75. Hall of Fame pitcher who compiled 324 victories, is third all time in games started, and had a 23-year career with five teams, mostly the Dodgers.
Harthorne Wingo
Jan. 20 at age 73. Reserve forward and fan favorite on the Knicks’ 1973 NBA champions.
Ted Thompson
Jan. 20 at age 68. General manager of the 2010 Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers.
Hank Aaron
Jan. 22 at age 86. A baseball giant and civil rights force who overcame racial intimidation to break Babe Ruth’s iconic home run mark in 1974 and set an array of other records in a magnificent Hall of Fame career.
George Armstrong
Jan. 24 at age 90. Hockey Hall of Famer who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cup championships in the 1960s.
Ron Johnson
Jan. 26 at age 64. Former Red Sox first base coach and Pawtucket manager.
Sekou Smith
Jan. 26 at age 48. Basketball reporter and analyst for Turner Sports.
John Chaney
Jan. 29 at age 89. Legendary men’s basketball coach at Temple who led the Owls to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons.
Grant Jackson
Feb. 2 at age 78. Winning pitcher for the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series, part of an 18-year career with six teams.
Tony Trabert
Feb. 3 at age 90. Tennis Hall of Famer who won five Grand Slam singles titles — including three of the four in 1955 — and became a popular broadcaster for the sport.
Dianne Dunham
Feb. 4 at age 52. First Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship (all-around, 1983).
Leon Spinks
Feb. 5 at age 67. Unlikely victor over Muhammad Ali in a heavyweight title bout in 1978.
Charlie Krueger
Feb. 6 at age 84. All-Pro defensive tackle who spent his entire 16-year career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Ralph Backstrom
Feb. 7 at age 83. Center who won the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year in 1959 and played on six Stanley Cup winners with the Montreal Canadiens.
Pedro Gomez
Feb. 7 at age 58. ESPN baseball correspondent.
Marty Schottenheimer
Feb. 8 at age 77. Boston Patriots linebacker who went on to become the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history, with 200 victories for the Browns, Chiefs, Redskins, and Chargers.
Billy Conigliaro
Feb. 10 at age 73. Younger brother of Tony Conigliaro who played outfield for three years for the Red Sox after being their first-ever draft pick in 1965 and finished his career with the 1973 World Series champion A’s.
Vincent Jackson
Feb. 15 at age 38. Three-time Pro Bowl receiver who played 12 years in the NFL with the Chargers and Buccaneers.
Lew Krausse
Feb. 16 at age 77. Pitcher who started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history (1970) and later played one season (1972) for the Red Sox.
Angel Mangual
Feb. 16 at age 73. Outfielder on all three Oakland A’s champion teams of the 1970s (1972-74).
Juan Pizarro
Feb. 18 at age 84. Hard-throwing lefthander who pitched in two World Series with the Milwaukee Braves (1957-58) but had his most success with the White Sox in an 18-year career.
LaVannes Squires
Feb. 19 at age 90. Guard on Kansas’s 1952 NCAA basketball champions and the first Black player in school history.
Stan Williams
Feb. 20 at age 84. Intimidating righthander on the 1959 World Series champion Dodgers who played for six teams and was pitching coach for the AL champion Red Sox in 1975.
Doug Wilkerson
Feb. 22 at age 73. Pro Bowl guard who played 14 seasons for the San Diego Chargers.
Louis Nix
Feb. 27 at age 29. Standout Notre Dame nose guard.
Irv Cross
Feb. 28 at age 81. Pro Bowl defensive back who in 1971 became the first full-time Black sports analyst on television and was a popular figure on CBS’s “The NFL Today.”
Joe Altobelli
March 3 at age 88. Manager of the 1983 World Series champion Baltimore Orioles.
Mark Pavelich
March 4 at age 63. Gritty forward on the US Olympic hockey “Miracle on Ice” team that won gold at Lake Placid in 1980.
Rheal Cormier
March 8 at age 53. Pitcher who went 71-64 with five teams in a 16-year career, including three with the Red Sox (1995, 1999-2000).
Norm Sherry
March 8 at age 89. Dodgers catcher (1959-62) and Angels manager (1976-77) whose advice to Sandy Koufax at spring training in 1961 is credited with helping the Hall of Famer reach his potential.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler
March 13 at age 66. Punishing Brockton middleweight who dominated the division in the 1980s, going 62-3-2 (52 knockouts) and holding the title for seven years.
Dick Hoyt
March 17 at age 80. Inspirational Boston Marathon fixture for decades who ran while pushing his quadriplegic son Rick in a wheelchair for the 26.2 miles.
Ed Armbrister
March 17 at age 72. Reds outfielder whose bunt in Game 3 of the 1975 World Series became the center of controversy when it helped set up the winning run over the strenuous objections of the Red Sox for an interference call.
Elgin Baylor
March 22 at age 86. Lakers Hall of Famer who helped transform the NBA into a high-flying game in the 1960s with his athleticism, flair, and sheer talent.
Granville Waiters
March 23 at age 60. Center for the Pacers, Rockets, and Bulls in a five-year NBA career (1983-88).
Bob Plager
March 24 at age 78. An original St. Louis Blue and one of three brothers who played on their defense in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Bobby Brown
March 25 at age 96. Infielder on five Yankees World Series winners who later became a cardiologist and president of the American League.
Stan Albeck
March 25 at age 89. Head coach of the Spurs, Cavaliers, Nets, and Bulls, and a longtime assistant with several other NBA and ABA teams.
Joe Cunningham
March 25 at age 89. Cardinals outfielder/first baseman who in his first two major league games in 1954 hit three home runs and knocked in nine runs.
Mike Bell
March 26 at age 46. Minnesota Twins bench coach who was the brother (David), son (Buddy), and grandson (Gus) of major leaguers.
Howard Schnellenberger
March 27 at age 87. Football coach who led Miami to its first NCAA championship in 1983 and was offensive coordinator for the 17-0 Miami Dolphins in 1972.
Bobby Schmautz
March 28 at age 76. Popular right winger who had five straight 20-plus-goal seasons for the Bruins from 1975-79.
Chuck Schilling
March 30 at age 83. Slick-fielding Red Sox second baseman (1961-65) who was voted the team’s MVP in his rookie season.
Conn Findlay
April 8 at age 90. Olympic gold medalist in rowing in 1956 and 1964 and bronze medalist in sailing in 1976.
Red Gendron
April 9 at age 63. University of Maine men’s hockey coach from 2013-21.
Slick Leonard
April 13 at age 88. Hall of Fame coach who led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA championships and a two-time All-American who played on Indiana’s 1953 NCAA champions.
Leroy Keyes
April 15 at age 74. College Football Hall of Famer who set several rushing records at Purdue and is considered one of the program’s greatest players.
Johnny Peirson
April 16 at age 95. Right winger who had four 20-goal seasons for the Bruins in the 1940s and ’50s and later became a popular TV analyst during the team’s glory days of the 1970s.
Fred Arbanas
April 17 at age 82. Standout tight end on the Dallas Texans’ 1962 AFL champions and the first two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl teams.
Terrence Clarke
April 22 at age 19. Promising basketball prospect from Boston who played a year at Kentucky and was expected to be taken in the NBA Draft until he was killed in a car accident.
Mike Davis
April 25 at age 65. Raiders defensive back whose interception with less than a minute left clinched a 1980 playoff victory over Cleveland and helped propel Oakland to a Super Bowl title.
Ben Dreith
April 25 at age 96. AFL and NFL referee who worked two Super Bowls and is remembered in New England for a controversial roughing-the-passer call in a 1976 playoff game the Patriots lost to the Raiders.
John Konrads
April 26 at age 78. Australian swimmer who set 26 freestyle records in the 1950s and ’60s, and won an Olympic gold medal in 1960.
Tamara Press
April 26 at age 83. Three-time Olympic gold medalist (1960, 1964) in the shot put and discus for the Soviet Union who withdrew from competition amid speculation about her gender.
Pete Lammons
April 29 at age 77. Tight end on the New York Jets Super Bowl champions of 1969.
Bobby Unser
May 2 at age 87. Three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and part of the most famous family in auto racing.
Ray Miller
May 4 at age 76. Manager of the Twins and Orioles, and pitching coach for three Cy Young Award winners.
Del Crandall
May 5 at age 91. All-Star catcher on the Milwaukee Braves’ 1957 World Series champions who later managed in the majors and was the last surviving member of the Boston Braves.
Richie Scheinblum
May 10 at age 78. Journeyman outfielder who made the AL All-Star team with the Royals in 1972.
Colt Brennan
May 11 at age 37. Star quarterback for the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy voting.
Jerry Burns
May 12 at age 94. Minnesota Vikings head coach for six seasons (1986-91) and defensive backs coach for two Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champions in the 1960s.
Rennie Stennett
May 18 at age 72. Pirates second baseman who in 1975 became the first player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game.
Lee Evans
May 19 at age 74. Gold medalist in the 400 meters and 4x400 relay in the 1968 Olympics who wore a black beret as a civil rights protest.
Gilles Lupien
May 18 at age 67. Towering Canadiens defenseman sometimes known as Guy Lafleur’s bodyguard.
Joe Beckwith
May 22 at age 66. Reliever on the Royals’ 1985 World Series champions who started his career with the Dodgers.
Ron Hill
May 23 at age 82. British runner who broke the Boston Marathon record by more than 3 minutes when he won in 1970 and became renowned as a “streak runner,” covering at least a mile every day for more than 52 years.
J.D. Roberts
May 24 at age 88. New Orleans Saints head coach (1970-72).
Mark Eaton
May 28 at age 64. Shot-blocking giant for the Utah Jazz who stood 7 feet 4 inches and twice was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Mike Marshall
May 31 at age 78. Durable righthander who in 1974 pitched in a major league-record 106 games for the Dodgers and became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award.
Jim Fassel
June 7 at age 71. Coach who led the New York Giants to Super Bowl XXXV in January 2001 and was NFL Coach of the Year in 1997.
Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant
June 11 at age 85. The first Black pitcher to win 20 games in the American League and a key part of the Minnesota Twins’ AL champion team in 1965.
Don Byron
June 12 at age 68. Member of the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame who led boys’ teams at Oliver Ames, Mansfield, Walpole, and Abington.
John Marinatto
June 12 at age 64. Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports.
Jim Phelan
June 15 at age 92. Basketball coach who led Mount St. Mary’s to five NCAA Division 2 Final Fours and the 1962 national championship in a 49-year career.
Milkha Singh
June 18 at age 91. Acclaimed Indian sprinter known as “The Flying Sikh.”
Tom Kurvers
June 21 at age 58. Defenseman who played 11 years in the NHL for seven teams after winning the Hobey Baker Award at Minnesota Duluth in 1984.
Rene Robert
June 22 at age 72. Right winger on the Buffalo Sabres’ dynamic “French Connection” line in the 1970s along with center Gil Perreault and left winger Rick Martin.
Jack Ingram
June 25 at age 84. NASCAR Hall of Famer who won five championships and more than 300 races on the circuit’s second-tier series (now known as Xfinity).
Tom Reich
July 2 at age 82. Pioneering baseball agent who helped enrich players in the early years of free agency.
Terry Donahue
July 4 at age 77. Winningest football coach in UCLA history (151-74-8) and the first man to appear in the Rose Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.
Bryan Watson
July 8 at age 78. Feisty defenseman who played for six teams (mostly Detroit and Pittsburgh) from 1963-79 and was the coach of the Edmonton Oilers in their inaugural NHL season.
Dick Tidrow
July 10 at age 74. Righthander who racked up 100 major league wins in 13 years with five teams, mostly the Cubs and Yankees.
John Rotz
July 12 at age 86. Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1962 Preakness (on Greek Money) and 1970 Belmont (on High Echelon).
Ryan Kilian
July 12 at age 43. Boys’ basketball coach at Bedford High School.
Shirley Fry
July 13 at age 94. Tennis Hall of Famer who completed a career Grand Slam by winning all four major titles in the 1950s.
Dennis Murphy
July 15 at age 94. Entrepreneur who helped found the ABA, WHA, and World Team Tennis.
Gloria Ratti
July 24 at age 90. A champion of women’s running who helped modernize the Boston Marathon and rose to BAA vice president.
Jocelyne Bourassa
Aug. 3 at age 74. Star Canadian golfer and the LPGA Rookie of the Year in 1972.
J.R. Richard
Aug. 4 at age 81. Hard-throwing righthander who pitched 10 seasons for the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke in 1980.
Bo Scott
Aug. 4 at age 78. Cleveland Browns running back for six seasons (1969-74).
Bobby Bowden
Aug. 8 at age 91. College Football Hall of Fame coach who made Florida State a national powerhouse, winning national championships in 1993 and 1999.
Tony Esposito
Aug. 10 at age 78. Hall of Fame Black Hawks goaltender who won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 1970 (15 shutouts), won three Vezina Trophies, and was the brother of Bruins legend Phil Esposito.
Roger Harring
Aug. 12 at age 88. College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Wisconsin La Crosse to two Division 3 titles and piled up 261 career victories.
Joe Walton
Aug. 15 at age 85. Coach who went 53-57-1 in seven years with the New York Jets, leading them to the playoffs twice.
Dick Schafrath
Aug. 15 at age 84. All-Pro offensive tackle who played 13 seasons for the Cleveland Browns (1959-71).
Bill Freehan
Aug. 19 at age 79. Rock-solid catcher who made 11 All-Star teams and won five Gold Gloves in a 15-year career with the Detroit Tigers that included a World Series title in 1968.
Rod Gilbert
Aug. 22 at age 80. Hockey Hall of Fame right wing who spent his entire 16-year career with the New York Rangers and remains their career leader in goals (406) and points (1,021).
Jimmy Hayes
Aug. 23 at age 31. Dorchester native who won an NCAA hockey championship at Boston College and played two of his seven NHL seasons with the Bruins (2015-17).
Jacques Rogge
Aug. 29 at age 79. President of the International Olympic Committee from 2001-13.
Keith McCants
Sept. 2 at age 53. All-America linebacker at Alabama who was drafted fourth overall by Tampa Bay in 1990 but played just six years in the NFL.
David Patten
Sept. 2 at age 47. Receiver on three Patriots Super Bowl winners who caught Tom Brady’s first postseason touchdown pass.
Tunch Ilkin
Sept. 4 at age 63. All-Pro offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the first native of Turkey to play in the NFL.
Sam Cunningham
Sept. 7 at age 71. Powerful running back on Southern Cal’s 1972 national championship team who went on to become the career rushing leader for the Patriots.
Terry Brennan
Sept. 7 at age 93. Star halfback on undefeated Notre Dame teams that won national championships in 1946 and ‘47, and later head coach of the Fighting Irish.
Mick Tingelhoff
Sept. 11 at age 81. Hall of Fame center who started 240 consecutive games — third-most in NFL history — for the Minnesota Vikings.
Fred Stanfield
Sept. 13 at age 77. Playmaking second-line center on the Bruins’ two Stanley Cup champions in the 1970s.
Bill Sudakis
Sept. 15 at age 74. Infielder/catcher for the Dodgers and five other teams in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Lou Angotti
Sept. 16 at age 83. 10-year NHL forward who was the first captain of the Flyers and played in two Stanley Cup finals with the Black Hawks.
Roger Brown
Sept. 17 at age 84. College Football Hall of Famer (Maryland-Eastern Shore) and a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman for the Lions and Rams.
Jimmy Greaves
Sept. 19 at age 81. One of the greatest strikers in English soccer history, with 266 goals in 379 games for Tottenham and 44 in 57 games for the national team.
Cloyd Boyer
Sept. 20 at age 94. Pitcher for the Cardinals in the early 1950s and one of three brothers in his family to play in the major leagues (with Ken and Clete).
Roger Hunt
Sept. 27 at age 83. Star striker for Liverpool and a member of the only England team to win the World Cup in 1966.
Bill Killilea
Sept. 29 at age 64. Coach of various teams in the Stoneham school system for 34 years and first-year boys’ soccer coach at Matignon.
Chuck Hartenstein
Oct. 2 at age 79. Righthander whose six-year MLB career included 17 games with the Red Sox in 1970.
Budge Patty
Oct. 3 at age 97. Tennis Hall of Famer who won Wimbledon and the French Championships in 1950.
Eddie Robinson
Oct. 4 at age 100. Former general manager of the Braves and Rangers and a four-time All-Star first baseman who was the last surviving member of the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians.
Mark Donovan
Oct. 10 at age 55. Shawsheen wrestling coach for 36 years who won 28 Commonwealth Athletic Conference championships and nearly 600 dual meets.
Tony DeMarco
Oct. 11 at age 89. Hall of Fame boxer from the North End who went 58-12-1 (33 knockouts) and was welterweight champion in 1955.
Ray Fosse
Oct. 13 at age 74. Two-time All-Star catcher for the Indians and two-time champion with the A’s whose career would have been even better but for a punishing blow from Pete Rose in the 1970 All-Star Game.
Otis Armstrong
Oct. 13 at age 70. Pro Bowl running back for the Denver Broncos.
Leo Boivin
Oct. 16 at age 90. Rugged Hall of Fame defenseman who played 12 of his 19 NHL seasons with the Bruins, serving as their captain from 1963-66.
Pat Studstill
Oct. 16 at age 83. Punter/wide receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards in 1966 and played nine years with the Lions and Rams before finishing his career with the Patriots in 1972.
Kathy Flores
Oct. 21 at age 66. Legendary figure in US women’s rugby, as player and coach.
Bob Neumeier
Oct. 23 at age 70. Popular figure in Boston sports media as a Channel 4 sportscaster, Bruins (and Whalers) radio play-by-play man, talk radio host, and horse racing aficionado.
Jim Daley
Oct. 25 at age 67. Girls’ basketball coach at Whitman-Hanson for 33 years who won 510 games and 15 league titles.
Mike Lucci
Oct. 26 at age 81. Pro Bowl linebacker for the Detroit Lions.
Bob Ferry
Oct. 27 at age 84. Two-time NBA Executive of the Year who was Washington Bullets GM when they won the NBA title in 1978 and was the father of Duke star Danny Ferry.
Jerry Remy
Oct. 30 at age 68. Scrappy Red Sox second baseman who became an immensely popular broadcaster and a local icon after his playing days.
Tom Matte
Nov. 3 at age 82. Hard-nosed running back on the Baltimore Colts’ 1968 NFL champions and 1970 Super Bowl champions who made a memorable cameo at quarterback in 1965.
Charlie Burns
Nov. 5 at age 85. Center who played four of his 11 NHL seasons with the Bruins (1959-63).
Harvey White
Nov. 6 at age 83. First player ever signed by the Boston Patriots and their starting quarterback for two games in their inaugural 1960 season.
Pedro Feliciano
Nov. 8 at age 34. Mets reliever dubbed “Perpetual Pedro” when he was leading the major leagues in appearances for three straight years (2008-10), averaging 89 per season.
Medina Dixon
Nov. 8 at age 59. Basketball star who won a state high school championship at Cambridge Rindge and Latin, an NCAA title with Old Dominion, and a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics.
Bob Bondurant
Nov. 12 at age 88. Champion racecar driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors driving skills for movie roles.
Sam Huff
Nov. 13 at age 87. Ferocious Hall of Fame linebacker who played in six NFL championship games for the Giants in the 1950s and ’60s.
Julio Lugo
Nov. 15 at age 45. Shortstop on the Red Sox’ 2007 World Series champions.
Don Kojis
Nov. 19 at age 82. An original San Diego Rocket and the NBA team’s first All-Star.
Doug Jones
Nov. 22 at age 64. All-Star reliever who saved 129 games for the Cleveland Indians and 174 more for six other teams.
Bill Virdon
Nov. 23 at age 90. Rookie of the Year for the Cardinals in 1955, center fielder on the champion Pirates in 1960, and the winningest manager in Astros franchise history.
Mark Roth
Nov. 26 at age 70. Bowling Hall of Famer who won 34 PBA titles, was Player of the Year four times, and was the first bowler to convert a 7-10 split on national television.
Curley Culp
Nov. 27 at age 75. Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV.
Lee Elder
Nov. 29 at age 87. Barrier-breaking PGA pro who in 1975 became the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and in 1979 the first on the US Ryder Cup team.
LaMarr Hoyt
Nov. 29 at age 66. Righthander who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the White Sox, going 24-10.
Don Demeter
Nov. 29 at age 86. Outfielder who played on a World Series winner with the 1959 Dodgers and was part of a key midseason trade by the 1967 Red Sox that brought Gary Bell to Boston from Cleveland.
Chuck Dobson
Nov. 30 at age 77. Righthander who won 72 games for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics from 1966-71.
Darlene Hard
Dec. 2 at age 85. Tennis Hall of Famer who won three major singles titles (1960 French, 1960-61 US Open) and 18 major doubles titles.
Claude Humphrey
Dec. 3 at age 77. Fearsome Hall of Fame pass rusher who played 11 seasons for the Falcons and made it to the Super Bowl with the 1980 Eagles.
Bill Glass
Dec. 5 at age 86. Pro Bowl defensive end on the Cleveland Browns’ 1964 NFL champions.
Medina Spirit
Dec. 6 at age 3. 2021 Kentucky Derby winner.
Mark Pike
Dec. 8 at age 57. Special teams standout on the Buffalo Bills’ AFC champion teams of the 1990s.
Al Unser
Dec. 9 at age 82. All-time auto racing great who counted four Indianapolis 500s among his 39 victories on the IndyCar circuit and was part of the sport’s most celebrated family.
Speedy Duncan
Dec. 9 at age 79. Highlight-reel defensive back and kick returner for the AFL’s San Diego Chargers.
Demaryius Thomas
Dec. 10 at age 33. Prolific Pro Bowl receiver on two Denver Broncos Super Bowl teams, including the 2015 champions.
Manolo Santana
Dec. 11 at age 83. Four-time major tennis champion and the first Spaniard to win a Grand Slam singles title (French, 1961).
Roland Hemond
Dec. 12 at age 92. Three-time Executive of the Year whose career in baseball spanned 70 years.
Len Hauss
Dec. 15 at age 79. Five-time Pro Bowl center for Washington’s NFL team, including the 1972 NFC champions.
Harry Jacobs
Dec. 17 at age 84. Linebacker on the Buffalo Bills’ AFL champion teams of 1964 and ’65 who started his career with the Boston Patriots (1960-62).
John Madden
Dec. 28 at age 85. Hall of Fame coach who won Super Bowl XI with the Raiders, then became a hugely popular analyst with a bombastic style and the face of a wildly successful video game.