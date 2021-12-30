Third time the charm? Richard Seymour again is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was announced as a finalist in the Modern-Era category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Seymour, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year. The three-time Super Bowl champion played eight seasons in New England before spending the last four years of his career with the Raiders.
Seymour had 57.5 career sacks, 39 of which came with the Patriots. Bill Belichick recently wrote a letter to the selection committee advocating for Seymour to be selected.
The rest of the finalists are: wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Ware, returner Devin Hester, linebacker Patrick Willis, linebacker Zach Thomas, defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, defensive back Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Sam Mills, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, and defensive lineman Bryant Young.
One former Patriot who didn’t make the cut was defensive lineman Vince Wilfork. In 11 seasons in New England, Wilfork appeared in four Super Bowls, winning two. He played two years with the Texans before retiring after the 2016 season.
The selection committee may elect up to five Modern-Era players for the class of 2022; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally, and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor, and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the class of 2022. Voting on those three will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era players.
The Modern-Era player finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s selection committee from a list of 123 nominees named in September that was reduced to 26 semifinalists on Nov. 24.
