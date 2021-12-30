Third time the charm? Richard Seymour again is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was announced as a finalist in the Modern-Era category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Seymour, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third consecutive year. The three-time Super Bowl champion played eight seasons in New England before spending the last four years of his career with the Raiders.

Seymour had 57.5 career sacks, 39 of which came with the Patriots. Bill Belichick recently wrote a letter to the selection committee advocating for Seymour to be selected.