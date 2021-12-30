Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 draft pick from Clemson, has gone from first to worst

Jones and Lawrence were drafted in the first round this past year — Lawrence was a shoo-in to go No. 1 overall, while Jones fell right into the Patriots’ lap at No. 15 — but that’s about the extent of the similarities between their rookie seasons.

“We’ve kind of been aligned,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “He’s a year older than me, but, still, we’ve kind of gone through things at the same time. I’ve kept up with him.”

Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence met when they attended some of the same football camps as teenagers. Years later, come Sunday, they’re about to face off against each other in the NFL.

While Jones and the 9-6 Patriots are on track to advance to the postseason, Lawrence and the 2-13 Jaguars have the worst record in the AFC. Thanks to now-fired coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence has experienced no shortage of drama in his first year as a pro.

“I’ve gotten better in a lot of ways from this,” Lawrence said following Meyer’s firing. “As a leader, as a person, I’ve grown a lot.”

His NFL numbers have understandably dipped since his days at Clemson, where he won a national championship and earned several national accolades. In his three college seasons, Lawrence averaged a 66.6 completion percentage along with 3,366 yards, 30 touchdown passes, and 6 interceptions per season. His average yards per passing attempt was 8.9.

Now? In 15 games this season, Lawrence has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 3,225 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. His average yards per passing attempt is 5.9.

The Jaguars rank last in the league in passing touchdowns. Lawrence’s touchdown percentage (1.7) ranks last among quarterbacks with at least 200 passing attempts. Jacksonville’s offense averages just 14.5 points per game, which also ranks last.

The team’s current receiving corps consists of Marvin Jones Jr., Laquon Treadwell, Laviska Shenault Jr., and Tavon Austin. Jamal Agnew and DJ Chark are both on injured reserve. Running backs James Robinson and Carlos Hyde are on IR as well.

Despite the underwhelming stats and surrounding personnel, however, Patriots coaches expressed tremendous respect for Lawrence’s game. Nearly all mentioned his impressive arm strength. Many mentioned his athleticism and mobility as well.

“When you watch the tape, the first thing you notice is he can put the ball in the perimeter and there is no lag to that ball,” said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “Normally, you can see a little bit of lag sometimes, but he can really zip it out there. He’s confident in his arm and he has good chemistry with his receivers out there.”

Added coach Bill Belichick: “Big arm. Really strong arm. Can whip the ball. Can make all the throws. Pretty fast. Runs well. He does a good job of spreading the ball around. He uses all of his receivers. I’d say he’s hit his fair share of deep balls. Looks like a really good prospect.”

Jones, too, offered praise for his fellow rookie.

“He’s a great quarterback,” he said. “He’s a great person. I know he’s a great leader. Obviously, we’re both rookies and we’re learning along the way together, but it is fun to watch the crossover tape and see how well he’s been doing and all that.”

Lawrence returned the kind words.

“I think he’s been really efficient,” he said. “Obviously, you’ve seen what they do. They run the ball really well. He’s been very accurate. Great decision-maker. He’s taking care of the ball, and put them in a bunch of situations to win a lot of games. I think that’s a big part, obviously, of their success. The quarterback has to play well.”

Headed into Week 17, the Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. Losses to New England and Indianapolis would solidify their standing.

But Lawrence sounds intent on putting forth a winning effort, to the extent that he can.

“Momentum is everything,” he said. “You need that momentum going into the offseason. That’s just big for the moral of the team, how you approach the offseason. You always want to feel you ended on a good note.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.