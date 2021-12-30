Former Afghan president says he fled nation to ‘save Kabul’

The Taliban had largely surrounded Kabul and panic gripped the city when Ghani, along with his wife and close associates, fled on the afternoon of Aug. 15.

Ghani, speaking to the BBC in an interview broadcast on Thursday — his first interview since he fled — said his sudden departure was the “hardest” decision he made. He noted that even in the hours before he boarded a helicopter and was spirited out of the country, he did not know it would be his last day in his homeland.

Former president Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan said he fled the country to prevent the destruction of Kabul as Taliban fighters advanced on the capital, offering the most detailed defense of his actions since the government’s collapse in August.

Ghani told BBC’s Radio 4 that if he had taken “a stand,” the presidential palace security guards would have been killed.

“And they were not capable of defending me,” he added.

“Two different factions of the Taliban were closing in from two different directions,” Ghani said. “And the possibility of a massive conflict between them that would destroy the city of 5 million and bring havoc to the people was enormous.”

The decision to leave was frenzied, he said, and he was not given “more than two minutes” to get ready for the flight out of the country.

More than three months later, he is well aware of the criticisms from many corners that he abandoned his nation when he was needed most.

“My life work has been destroyed,” he said. “My values had been trampled on. And I have been made a scapegoat.” But he once again defended his actions.

“I had to sacrifice myself in order to save Kabul,” he said. The Taliban took full control of Kabul hours after Ghani’s escape and the collapse of his security forces. Three days later, Ghani resurfaced in the United Arab Emirates, where he has been living since then.

Ghani said the initial plan was to leave Kabul for Khost, a province in southeastern Afghanistan, where CIA-backed militiamen, known as the Khost Protection Force, were based. But the plan changed because Khost had already fallen to the Taliban.

Ghani also denied accusations that he stole millions of dollars while fleeing the country.

The former Afghan president was interviewed on BBC by General Sir Nick Carter, former chief of the British armed forces, in an edited radio broadcast. Carter, who served multiple tours as a commander in Afghanistan between 2002 and 2013, has previously described his relationship with Ghani as “very close” and he had been involved, before the country’s collapse, in diplomatic efforts to restart peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

In the interview, Ghani expanded on an apology, written in English, that he posted on Twitter in September. At the time, his apology was not received warmly by Afghans who were enraged by his sudden escape. Some accused him of betraying a nation and a country he had led for nearly eight years.

The Taliban’s new government has shown little interest in adopting the achievements of the past two decades. It has imposed restrictions on free press and women’s rights, and marginalized minorities.

The Taliban have also summarily executed or forcibly disappeared dozens of the former government’s security forces since they seized power in August, according to reports by human rights groups.

Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse. Millions of Afghans do not have enough to eat, and 1 million children could starve to death this winter.

This all could have been avoided if Ghani had not abandoned Afghans in a very critical moment, and agreed to an orderly transition of power, experts and some Western officials said.

Critics have blamed Ghani for the current economic crisis in Afghanistan, saying his decision to flee the country derailed a last-ditch deal that could have prevented a complete takeover of the government by the Taliban and the sanctions that came after.

But Ghani criticized the United States for negotiating directly with the Taliban without involving the Afghan government, saying the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners — part of the deal — emboldened the insurgents, who ultimately overthrew his government.

The Afghan government and Taliban negotiators did meet beginning in fall 2020 in Doha, Qatar, and established principles and procedures to guide peace negotiations, but these talks quickly stalled after months of bureaucratic hangups and escalating violence in Afghanistan.

One sticking point had been the Taliban’s demand that Ghani step down as president to make way for a new government. But Ghani had refused, insisting he was the country’s legitimate elected leader.

Ambassador Khalilzad, who also spoke on the same radio show, rejected Ghani’s statement, blaming him and the leaders of Afghan security forces for the “failure” of the Afghan government and the collapse of its forces.

“There was an agreement that President Ghani had agreed to, on Aug. 15, that the Talibs would not go into Kabul,” Khalilzad told BBC Radio 4. In a phone conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the evening of Aug. 14, Ghani confirmed his agreement with a plan to take part in an orderly transition of power at a legal assembly known as a loya jirga, which was scheduled to take place on Aug. 30, according to Khalilzad.

“After agreeing to it, to everyone’s surprise, he and a few others departed,” Khalilzad said.