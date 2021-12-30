Iran state TV says Tehran launches rocket into space

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Thursday it launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear if any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth.

The state TV report, as well as others by semiofficial news agencies, did not say when the launch was conducted nor what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal. Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States.

Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, identified the rocket use as a Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket. He said the three devices were sent up 470 kilometers (290 miles).