When all the critics have their say, ‘Succession’ is No. 1

Critics write their Top 10 lists at the end of the year. And then Metacritic, the excellent website that aggregates reviews of movies, music, TV, and games, delivers a Top 10 based on all of those lists. It’s the meta Top 10.
Here are the Top 10 shows of all those mentioned by critics:
1. “Succession”
2. “The Underground Railroad”
3. “The White Lotus”
4. “Mare of Easttown”
5. “Hacks”
6. “Reservation Dogs”
7. “WandaVision”
8. “Only Murders in the Building”
9. “It’s a Sin”
10. “Squid Game”
