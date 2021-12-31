fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

When all the critics have their say, ‘Succession’ is No. 1

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated December 31, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Brian Cox in "Succession."
Brian Cox in "Succession."Peter Kramer/HBO

Critics write their Top 10 lists at the end of the year. And then Metacritic, the excellent website that aggregates reviews of movies, music, TV, and games, delivers a Top 10 based on all of those lists. It’s the meta Top 10.

Here are the Top 10 shows of all those mentioned by critics:

1. “Succession”

2. “The Underground Railroad”

3. “The White Lotus”

4. “Mare of Easttown”

5. “Hacks”

6. “Reservation Dogs”

7. “WandaVision”

8. “Only Murders in the Building”

9. “It’s a Sin”

10. “Squid Game”

Thuso Mbedu in "The Underground Railroad."
Thuso Mbedu in "The Underground Railroad."Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

