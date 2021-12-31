Massachusetts jobless fund is $115 million in the red

The state fund that pays jobless benefits is running a deficit of $115 million, according to an assessment released on Friday by the Baker administration.
The deficit comes as no surprise after the crush of pandemic-related jobless claims last year, but an analysis done for the state by consulting firm KPMG lays out for the first time the basics of the unemployment insurance trust fund’s financial position.
The UI fund’s balance was $2.9 billion as of Nov. 30, but that excludes three significant state obligations:
- $2.3 billion borrowed from the federal government to cover the record amount of jobless benefits paid last year. The debt must be repaid by November 2022.
- $415 million in employer credits, which stem from a mid-year reduction in UI rates. Those credits will be used against 2022 employer contributions to the unemployment fund.
- About $300 million owed to the feds to reconcile state and federal accounts now that emergency jobless benefit programs have ended.
The Legislature has approved the use of $500 million in federal pandemic relief money to shore up the UI fund. Lawmakers have also authorized the administration to sell up to $7 billion in bonds for the fund.
The UI program balance was $1.6 billion in February 2020, before COVID-19 shutdowns began. In November, Governor Charlie Baker said, “So at a minimum, you would have to borrow $2 billion just to get to the point where you had a balance that looks something like the one that we had in 2019 on a go-forward basis.”
A statement released Friday by the administration didn’t offer an timetable or amount for the potential bond sale.