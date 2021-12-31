Massachusetts jobless fund is $115 million in the red

The state fund that pays jobless benefits is running a deficit of $115 million, according to an assessment released on Friday by the Baker administration.

The deficit comes as no surprise after the crush of pandemic-related jobless claims last year, but an analysis done for the state by consulting firm KPMG lays out for the first time the basics of the unemployment insurance trust fund’s financial position.

The UI fund’s balance was $2.9 billion as of Nov. 30, but that excludes three significant state obligations: