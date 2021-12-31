I hate that my girlfriend smokes cigarettes

Q. I have been dating my girlfriend for a year now. She is very successful and very beautiful. Our relationship is great — except for one thing. My girlfriend is a smoker and has had trouble quitting. I knew she was a smoker when we began to date, but tried to look past it since she is so wonderful. It is very frustrating because she is only 25 years old and I feel like she is putting herself in danger of health problems later on in life.

I have never smoked, and support her quitting, but she can’t stop. She is the sweetest girl I have ever dated and I love her very much. I just do not know what to do. She needs to quit, but when I approach her about it she does get defensive and says that sometimes due to stress she needs to smoke. She has tried to stop several times but always goes back to it. I am just confused because she works out, eats healthy, but can’t give up this really bad habit.

Any suggestions on how to approach her and help her quit for good?

BAD HABIT

A. She has to want to quit — and she probably needs to be open to reaching out for some real help.

You’re not an addiction specialist (right?). You have no idea how smoking does relieve her stress — why she feels bound, chemically and behaviorally, to the habit. Ask her if she’d be open to getting some real assistance with the problem. There are programs for this, many of which are virtual right now. She can ask her doctor or do some Googling.

It might help to acknowledge what she gets from the activity. You’re not trying to deny whatever stress she’s attempting to ease; you only hope she can find a healthier way to deal with it. Also, you can be very clear that this habit affects you. You feel worried. Maybe the smell or smoke makes you feel sick. This is a good time for “I” statements and positive reinforcement. The only reason you care so much about this is because you want a future with her. You like her that much.

This isn’t about listing all of the possible side effects; you’re not teaching a health class, and I’m sure she knows at least some of the risks. The tone of this talk should be different; it’s one partner telling another that they feel uncomfortable in the relationship — a partnership they otherwise adore.

She might get defensive all over again, so please know, if it’s easier for both of you, you can move the conversation to writing. At the very least, you can tell her you think it’s a good idea for her to think about what you’ve said — to give herself some space — before responding.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

She’ll probably quit eventually, so you can either wait her out or move along to find a smokin’ hot nonsmoker. But she won’t quit until she feels some urgency to do so. Pushing her to quit will only push her away. I speak from experience.

OUTOFORDER





Approach the situation employing a harm-reduction technique; just ask if she would be willing to smoke fewer cigarettes per day. That’s the first step in quitting anyway. Then ask if she could do all the smoking outdoors and use mouthwash after smoking. You will look like the hero for seeking compromise. Then consider that it’s really not a big deal that she smokes, and it’s really her problem, not yours. You probably have some unbearable habits that she has to overlook every day also.

MATTHEWB2015





^But do his habits cause cancer, asthma, and ear infections in their loved ones?

WINDCHYME29





Basically, all you can do is support your girlfriend in her attempts to quit but at the end of the day, it’s up to her to make the decision. It’s also your decision if this is a deal breaker or not.

COMBAT-WOMBAT





Many years ago I was an occasional smoker. I met a wonderful man who told me that, while he was really attracted to me, he couldn’t date a smoker. I never had another cigarette and we’re still together 25 years later. I decided that he was more important than my (self-admitted) bad habit.

HIKERGALNH128

