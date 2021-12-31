Blind date: ‘The lobster was still in the shell. Not a very good choice for a first date’

LAST THING HE READ: Tidal Wave: From Leyte Gulf to Tokyo Bay

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Light breakfast, hit the gym, then hiking or biking

CAROL H.: 67 / executive assistant

LAST THING SHE READ: The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: A long outdoor run or Peloton ride

5 P.M. TRATTORIA IL PANINO, NORTH END

AT ATTENTION

Ed I thought it might be a good way to meet someone new.

Carol I was nervous and open-minded.

Ed I ate a light lunch, went through my wardrobe, and tried to come up with interesting things to talk about.

Advertisement

Carol I exercised, took a shower, and prepared a list of conversation topics.

Ed I was early so I checked in, then took a seat by the door. A single woman walked in. My first big impression was that she had beautiful, long blond hair. Very attractive, well dressed, seemingly younger than I expected.

Carol He was not my type.

OFF BASE

Ed Carol seemed very relaxed, putting me at ease. We talked about what type of work we did or had done, our families, and where we grew up. Right from the start, I was hoping that this would work. She had a great smile. The more we talked the more attractive she seemed.

Carol He was in the Navy for 30 years, and worked for the state for another 20. Never been married. No children. Doesn’t exercise.

Ed She [is] a runner. I confessed that I do a lot of hiking and biking now, but had never been into running, although I had run fairly regularly when I was younger. We also discovered we had both spent Thanksgiving in the same small city in upstate New York.

Carol He was in the Navy, I am a Navy “brat.”

Advertisement

Ed We both had fathers that had served in the military, and lost them early, and we both had other family connections to the military.

Carol I ordered a pasta dish, and Ed ordered seafood/lobster. He had white wine, I had a glass of red.

Ed I hadn’t realized that the lobster was still in the shell. Not a very good choice for a first date, or for anyplace but a lobster shack on the beach.

Carol About 15 minutes into the dinner, I became anxious. I wanted to go home.

Ed As we talked, I realized that we didn’t have a lot in common. Toward the end, I started to get the impression that I wasn’t exactly what Carol was looking for. I fear I might be older than she expected. Carol talked about keeping fit. I don’t think I conveyed to her the things I do to work out, going to the gym and having weight-lifting gear at home.

Carol The restaurant became loud. I had a hard time hearing and understanding him.

DECOMMISSIONED

Ed I would have lingered longer. But the restaurant got very noisy, and that seemed to bother Carol, so we left.

Carol We walked him to the T stop. I walked home. We shook hands.

Ed I would say yes, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Carol just decided it wasn’t going to go anywhere.

Carol No. Ed is not my type. I am not sure why Cupid thought there was anything remotely in common between Ed and me.

Advertisement

POST-MORTEM

Ed / A

Carol / C-

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.