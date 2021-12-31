Cambridge-based nonprofit focused on bridging opportunity gaps to open second location in Boston

Its leaders hope the center’s offerings will help close Boston’s widening opportunity gap, which is still largely determined by race, class, and residence.

The 36,000 square feet innovation center, set to open its doors to staff in January, will provide a space for advanced technology, afterschool programming, and cross-collaboration between students, entrepreneurs, and members of Boston’s flourishing industries.

The Possible Zone, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that helps youth develop entrepreneurial skills, is opening a second “innovation center” in Jamaica Plain’s Jackson Square.

“The most important thing is the mindset that you can do anything,” said Mark Levin, one of the non-profit’s cofounders and a member of its board of directors. “We want students to be a part of the businesses of the future.”

Participants will undergo three years of programming, in which they’ll explore potential careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, collaborate with local entrepreneurs, and learn to build and pitch a business venture, as well as obtain funding for it. If successful, students could walk away with the beginnings of a new business or invention.

The sparkling new, five-floor innovation center includes design studios, a “makerspace” with equipment like 3D printers, laser cutters, and scanners for use on entrepreneurial projects. It also features a student lounge for socializing, relaxing, and advising services and office space for businesses that students could use for networking and possibly completing internships.

“We want to create that connection where folks who are using our space are providing a range of cross-generational support to our young entrepreneurs,” said Jake Murray, the nonprofit’s chief external affairs officer. “Students have to understand the power of networking, and we’re going to give them a big jump start.”

The Possible Zone hopes to accept 1,000 students into its program each year by 2025.

Greater Boston has about 40 similar innovation centers but they are concentrated in Cambridge, Downtown Boston, and the Seaport District — not in Boston’s low-income neighborhoods.

“We want to walk the walk and talk the talk by bringing this program to a community that doesn’t have this resource,” Murray said.

Over 20 percent of Boston’s high school students live in the area of Jamaica Plain and Roxbury, Murray said. Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, Fenway High School, and Greater Egleston Community High School are among the 10 BPS high schools within a mile-and-a-half radius of the site.

In 2010, the nonprofit began offering services to high school students in Cambridge. The Possible Zone has already brought afterschool programming to a number of schools in Boston, including Madison Park, Dearborn STEM Academy, and English High School beginning in 2016, and hopes to work with other surrounding schools in the future, the program’s leaders said.

Kevin McCaskill, assistant superintendent for Boston Public Schools’ Office of Secondary Schools, was in his first year as Madison Park’s executive director when The Possible Zone offered a pilot afterschool program to 25 students in 2016. He recalled wandering the halls three hours after school let out and still seeing the students pitching ideas and making roadmaps for their proposals late into the evening.

“They reminded me of Keebler elves,” McCaskill said, referring to the cookie company mascots often depicted working in commercials. “They were in constant motion, no matter what day the program was running.”

Christy Felix, an alumna of The Possible Zone, said that as a person of color she had always viewed entrepreneurship as exciting but daunting. Her mother, who emigrated from Haiti and raised two children alone, juggled self-made jobs to provide for her family, and Felix said she aimed to return the favor once she got older.

“My goal was to not let [my mom] do extra things,” Felix said. “I was determined to make sure she didn’t have to struggle like she did.”

While studying at Georgetown University, Felix founded UHustle Inc., a virtual marketplace for Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., college students with side hustles. Felix said the nonprofit helped her “become attuned to details” and build the confidence to make her business endeavors a reality.

Across from the new innovation center stands the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, a public housing complex. Its high-school-aged tenants are among the recruitment targets for the center.

My’Kel McMillen, who grew up in the apartment complex and directed its drop-in youth center, said living near a program that teaches its participants that they can become successful business owners is critical. Plus, “getting off the streets and making money pursuing your dream is golden.”

”Growing up, I figured entrepreneurship was a white man’s game,” said McMillen, who is Black. “If [being told I could create my own business] was plugged into my ear much earlier, I probably would’ve thought of more things I wanted to explore.”

The center, minutes away from the Jackson Square T station, is also blocks away from Boston’s Latin Quarter Cultural District, a predominantly Latino community in Jamaica Plain.

Alia Pacombe, director of community engagement at Urban Edge, a Roxbury and Jamaica Plain-based community developer, said the new site could fulfill the community’s wish for a hub connecting residents with resources.

Urban Edge, along with other organizations in the surrounding neighborhood, found in an assessment of about 300 people in the community that the majority of residents wanted more youth employment and afterschool programs.

“A lot of young people just don’t want a job,” Pacombe said. “They want something that can lead into a career.”

Warren Williams, executive director of Three Squares Main Streets, oversees 140 businesses throughout Hyde Square, Jackson Square, and Canary Square. Despite its diversity, Williams said the business district has been “stuck in The Stone Age,” without access to the technology and resources that other business owners might have in other parts of Boston.

The Possible Zone could have a “tremendous impact” on the area’s economic development as young entrepreneurs fill the shoes of their predecessors, he said.

“The youths are the ones who are going to be the new storeowners and the new shopkeepers,” Williams said. “If we don’t give them the recipe now, we’ll be stuck in the same place.”





Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.