First Night returns in person, this time with vaccinations and precautions

As Sweet Harmony’s cover of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” reverberated through Copley Square, Stephen Wright, medical director of the Whittier Street Health Center, passed out take-home test kits to a wraparound line of about 40 people.

The signature downtown bash, which went virtual last year, returned in-person to ring in 2022, although all city-sponsored events planned for indoors were moved outside in light of rising coronavirus cases.

Boston’s First Night celebration kicked off Friday with music, dance, and theater performances, along with some new attractions: COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and rapid tests.

“Happy New Year!” he chirped as he handed out each kit.

The health center’s staff started distributing kits just before noon, Wright said. He emptied his 100-count box in minutes.

The line had doubled by 1 p.m

“We’re ringing in a new year,” Wright said. “What better way to ring it in than vaccinating and giving boosters, as well as providing them with testing kits?”

Christine Pajarillo, the health center’s vice president of programs and social services, also wandered around the square, answering questions about vaccination options.

“What’s wonderful is that this whole line is getting boosted or a vaccine!” she said, gesturing to the growing queue.

Wright said the group brought 500 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for first and second doses, as well as booster shots. An extra 250 to 300 are stashed at their Roxbury site about a mile away, he said.

First Night Boston events include the opening ceremony and Celebrate Boston Procession, which are scheduled to begin at 5:50 p.m., as well as the city’s Family Fireworks display, produced by the Mugar Foundation and city of Boston and slated to begin at 7:01 p.m., according to the celebration’s official website.

The parade will feature giant “puppets, motor vehicles, [and] woodwind instruments,” and says the evening fireworks promise to be “a spectacular Fireworks display over the Boston Common.”

