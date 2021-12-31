Indiana man wanted for murder of 37-year-old girlfriend arrested at Newton restaurant, police say

Alexander Ortiz, 36, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. by State Police and officers from the US Marshals Service at a rest stop on Interstate 95 south in Newton, State Police said in a statement Friday.

An Indiana man wanted for the slaying of his 37-year-old girlfriend earlier this month was arrested Wednesday morning at a Newton rest stop when State Police troopers spotted him sitting in the victim’s car, police said.

Troopers had been working with investigators in Madison County, Indiana, to track down Ortiz, who is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre, his girlfriend, to death in her home on Dec. 21 while her two toddlers were nearby, the statement said.

She was found in her Anderson, Indiana, bedroom dead and with multiple stab wounds. Her children were unharmed. Police in Indiana said Aguirre’s estranged husband found her dead when he went to the home to check on their children, the Indianapolis Star reported. He had become concerned when Aguirre didn’t answer his attempts to reach her.

Ortiz was driving Aguirre’s 2007 Acura when he was arrested Wednesday, State Police said. He was arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Framingham District Court and is pending extradition to Indiana.

