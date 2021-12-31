Loaded firearms lead to Roxbury arrest

Two men are facing charges after one of them allegedly dropped a loaded gun on the ground after officers asked them to leave a vacant apartment where they were trespassing in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, police said.

Anthony Jackson, 22 of Brockton, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery of a police officer and trespassing, Boston police said in a statement. Cedrick Slayden, 26 of Dorchester, will be summonsed to Roxbury District Court on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a person at an apartment building in the area of 113 Regent St. at 12:36 p.m., police said. When they arrived, building management said there were several people trespassing in a vacant apartment.