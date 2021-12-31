Loaded firearms lead to Roxbury arrest

Two men are facing charges after one of them allegedly dropped a loaded gun on the ground after officers asked them to leave a vacant apartment where they were trespassing in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, police said.
Anthony Jackson, 22 of Brockton, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery of a police officer and trespassing, Boston police said in a statement. Cedrick Slayden, 26 of Dorchester, will be summonsed to Roxbury District Court on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime.
Officers were dispatched to investigate a person at an apartment building in the area of 113 Regent St. at 12:36 p.m., police said. When they arrived, building management said there were several people trespassing in a vacant apartment.
Officers asked the men to leave the apartment and as they were collecting their belongings a gun fell from Jackson’s front area onto the floor, police said. They placed Jackson under arrest after a brief struggle.
The gun was determined to be a loaded Glock 27 with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, police said. An LCP II Ruger, with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine, was also found in the apartment.
Slayden fled the scene on foot during the struggle, police said. Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
