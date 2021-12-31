New Years Day Powerball jackpot sits at $500 million

The last winner? An unidentified person who won a $699.8 million Powerball jackpot Oct. 4 on a ticket sold in California.

The jackpot has been slowly building over the last 37 drawings, during which nobody has claimed a winning ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said in a statement on Friday.

A lucky lottery player could kick off 2022 in style Saturday by cashing in on a whopping $500 million Powerball jackpot drawing set for New Year’s Day.

The odds, however, are working mightily against players. Chances of winning Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stand at roughly 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery commission. To win, each of the six numbers you select when you play must match the numbers drawn.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Michael Sweeney, executive director of the lottery in Massachusetts, said in the statement. “We also remind people to follow health and safety guidelines when visiting retail locations.”

If you’re feeling lucky, though, you can purchase a ticket until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at lottery retailers across the state.

Winners of the jackpot can receive their winnings in a lump sump still taking home a considerable $355.9 million after taxes, or choose to receive the cash in an annuity of 30 annual payments (each of which is still subject to federal and state taxes).

There has been at least one New Year’s Day jackpot winner in recent years. In 2019, a winning ticket in the MegaMillions jackpot was sold in New York on Jan. 1.

