The Questions featuring Jason Mayden

Stories are in more than what we read. Stories are in our art, our songs, our films, the way we dance, and what we wear.

Jason Mayden, president of Fear of God Athletics, shares his beautiful resistance.

Jason Mayden, sneaker culture legend and former senior global design director at Nike for the Jordan Brand, wields the power of fashion because he knows what it means as a language and connector.

Mayden, president of Fear of God Athletics, is more than a designer and executive. He’s a leader. He shares his knowledge with people, invests in dreams, and pushes mentorship.

His life is a beautiful resistance.

How is fashion empowering?

It’s a form of self expression. It allows the individual to transcend stereotypes and affirm their identity in a contextually relevant way. Simply put, “look good, feel good.”

Where does joy come from?

An intimate, interpersonal dialogue with The Most High. Joy can be found at the intersection of divine purpose and self discipline. When those are in harmony with one another, you can navigate the complexities of life with a light heart and a clear mind.

You talk a lot about your faith. What verse speaks to you today?

Psalms 56:4. (In God, whose word I praise—in God I trust and am not afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?) It speaks to me daily.

What is your beautiful resistance?

My life is a beautiful resistance because I refuse to acquiesce to the standards of a broken society.

