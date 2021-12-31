Supreme Judicial Court pauses jury trials across Mass. amid winter surge in COVID-19 cases

Jury trials in Massachusetts courthouses are being put on hold until the end of January, the state Supreme Judicial Court announced in a statement Friday, citing concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases seen across the state.
The court’s order pauses all jury trials until Jan. 31, but courthouses will remain open for other in-person business “with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible,” the SJC said in a statement.
In the order, the court said the decision was made “in consideration of the health and safety of court users and personnel” and the pause will “likely result in a further backlog” of cases.
The order also puts a pause on the grand jury proceedings until Jan. 31.
The SJC suspended jury trials in 2020 amid the initial surge in COVID cases in the state. Those restrictions were partially lifted in January 2021, and in July the SJC resumed regular proceedings for jury trials.
