Teachers association calls for Mass. schools to remain closed Monday

The Massachusetts Teachers Association called on the state education commissioner to keep schools closed, except for staff COVID-19 testing, on Monday, when most students would be returning after winter break, in a statement released Friday morning.

“To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” MTA president Merrie Najimy said in a statement.

The call for closures comes after the state announced Thursday that 200,000 test kits meant for public school teachers and staff members across the state would be delayed.