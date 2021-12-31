fb-pixel Skip to main content

Teachers association calls for Mass. schools to remain closed Monday

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated December 31, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Middleborough public school buses.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts Teachers Association called on the state education commissioner to keep schools closed, except for staff COVID-19 testing, on Monday, when most students would be returning after winter break, in a statement released Friday morning.

“To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” MTA president Merrie Najimy said in a statement.

The call for closures comes after the state announced Thursday that 200,000 test kits meant for public school teachers and staff members across the state would be delayed.

The test would have been administered this weekend before classes started again Monday.

“Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced,” Najimy said.

At least one district, Lexington Public Schools, had already elected to cancel school Monday because of the test kit delay.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

